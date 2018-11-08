Riksgälden: Terms for switches to government bond SGB 1061

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer switches to government bond SGB 1061 from SGB 1060 and SGB 1059 during the period 29 November-3 December. The total volume offered of SGB 1061 is SEK 14 billion.

The switches to SGB 1061 0.75% 12 Nov 29 from SGB 1060 0.75% 12 May 28 and SGB 1059 1.00% 12 Nov 26 will be made price risk neutral.1

Switch auctions Thu 29 Nov

Risk neutral Fri 30 Nov

Risk neutral Mon 3 Dec

Risk neutral SNDO buys bond SGB 1060 SGB 1060 SGB 1059 SNDO buys amount (SEK mn) 2 5 600 5 600 5 200 SNDO sells bond 1061 1061 1061 SNDO sells amount (SEK mn) 5 000 5 000 4 000 Time for yield on buy-back bond 10.45 10.45 10.45 Time for auction cut-off 11.00 11.00 11.00 Time for auction result 11.03 11.03 11.03

The switch auctions were announced in the publication Central Government Borrowing - Forecast and Analysis 2018:3 in October.

The bid yield on the buy-back bond will be published at 10:45 a.m. on the day of the auction on riksgalden.se/borrowing.

Bids must be placed before 11:00 a.m. on the day of the auction. The results will be published around 11:03 a.m. or somewhat later. Bidding is only possible by primary dealers.

Contact:

Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding, +46 (0)8 613 47 77

Magdalena Belin, Head of Analysis, +46 (0)8 613 46 06



1The market value of the purchase and sale volume multiplied by the modified duration of each respective bond shall be equal. 2The stated nominal volume of bond 1060 and bond 1059 is an approximation calculated on the basis of today's yields.

