HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Mason Group Holdings Limited ("Mason Group" or the "Group", stock code: 273.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group's private bank Raiffeisen Privatbank Liechtenstein ("RPL") has won the title of the Best Private Bank in Liechtenstein at the Global Private Banking Awards 2018 (the "Awards"), which is a significant recognition of RPL's wealth planning business.Jointly organized by financial publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker under the Financial Times, the Awards were selected by a panel of 15 independent, industry-respected judges, and are one of the most prestigious private banking accolades in the world. Previously, only the family office of the Liechtenstein Princely Family had earned the title. With its outstanding performance, RPL has made a groundbreaking triumph with its first-time win this year.Mr. KO Po Ming, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mason Group, said, "We are truly privileged to receive this esteemed honor, and are grateful to the organizers and judges for acknowledging the RPL team. RPL was established in the rich banking tradition of Liechtenstein and embedded in the country's heritage of stable development, with a focus on expanding its private banking and wealth management business. It has been maintaining an industry-leading core-capital ratio of over 30%, considerably exceeding the Basel III standard. The accolade is a much-appreciated recognition of RPL's expertise in personalized private banking services, outstanding financial stability, and constant pursuit of excellence, burnishing the RPL brand as it makes its mark on the global financial stage."Mr. CHANG Tat Joel, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Mason Group, added, "The eminent award comes on the heels of Mason Group's acquisition of RPL. Through Mason Group's transnational financial platform, RPL broadens its capabilities by offering Asian financial products to European clients and providing exemplary European private banking services to high net worth clients in the Asia Pacific region, assuming a key role in connecting Europe and Asia. We will enhance and harness the synergies between Mason Group and RPL's financial platform to further strengthen the Group's financial platform, by offering global wealth management and complete wealth planning services."Founded in 1998, RPL has for years been committed to providing comprehensive wealth management services, including asset protection and monitoring, asset management, inheritance and succession planning, and portfolio analysis. The addition of RPL to the Mason financial platform has significantly enhanced the worldwide distribution capabilities of Mason Group, extending the Group's reach geographically to better serve customers in both Asia and Europe.About Mason Group Holdings LimitedMason Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 273.HK) is a health and wealth solutions service conglomerate. It principally provides comprehensive financial services in Hong Kong, including financial brokerage services, leveraged and acquisition financing, asset and wealth management services and mortgages business. In addition, the Group provides innovative health solutions through its healthcare business, mother-infant-child business, and dairy products manufacturing business. Leveraging its "Health + Wealth" strategy, the healthcare business provides steady capital and a client based resource that can support the rapid development of the Group's financial services business. For more information, please visit: http://www.masonhk.com