

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L) said Thursday in a trading update that the Group's outlook for 2018 remains unchanged.



Overall, the company expects the Group's underlying earnings per share for 2018 to be in line with the full-year underlying earnings per share for 2017, with some small additional benefit from exchange translation.



BAE System noted that in the UK, the recently announced budget re-emphasized the UK's commitment to strong defense and security and the company focus remains on execution of its long-term contracted positions in Air and Maritime. The company added that the production ramp up of the F-35 program is progressing well.



The UK-managed Applied Intelligence business remains on track to achieve a breakeven position by year end.



The U.S. Ship repair utilization levels remain high across the company's facilities with the backlog further strengthened with the $146.3 million contract award in August to modernize the USS Gettysburg.



BAE Systems noted that regarding the International Markets, the 5 billion pounds Qatar Typhoon and Hawk program, effective in September and in the order backlog, stabilizes Typhoon production into the next decade and also extends Hawk production.



In Australia, work is continuing on negotiating the design and development scope for the Hunter Class frigate program, with signature of the contract expected in the coming months.



In October, the Canadian Government announced that it had selected Lockheed Martin Canada, using BAE's Type 26 design, as its preferred bidder for the Canadian Surface Combatant program. The bid is now in the negotiation stage.



BAE Systems said it will pay an interim dividend of 9.0 pence per share on 30 November 2018.



BAE Systems will announce its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2018 on 21 February 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX