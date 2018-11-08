

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported that net income attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period to September 30, 2018 declined 10.9% to 246.3 billion yen from the prior year.



Operating profit fell 25.4% to 210.3 billion yen, equivalent to an operating profit margin of 3.8%. This was largely due to a planned decrease in wholesale volume as part of the company's ongoing efforts to reduce dealer inventory levels and improve the quality of sales.



In the first half, the company's net revenue fell 2.1% to 5.53 trillion yen.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2018, Nissan's global vehicle sales fell 1.8% to 2.68 million units. This was equivalent to a global market share of 5.8%, down 0.2 percentage point from a year earlier.



In Japan, Nissan's sales rose 0.5% to 285,000 vehicles, equivalent to a market share of 11.5%, up 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, even as Japan's total industry volume remained little changed at 2.48 million vehicles.



In China, where Nissan reports figures by calendar year, vehicle sales rose 10.7% to 720,000 units, representing a market share of 5.4%, up 0.2 percentage point from a year earlier. Strong demand for models including the Nissan Sylphy, X-Trail and Kicks, as well as the Venucia D60, drove the increase.



In the U.S., Nissan's sales fell 9.1% to 709,000 vehicles, equivalent to a market share of 8.1%.



Nissan sales in Europe, including Russia, fell by 12.1% to 330,000 vehicles, equivalent to a market share of 3.4%. Sales in Russia increased 2.4% to 50,000, equivalent to a market share of 5.6%.



In other markets, including Asia and Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Nissan's sales rose 4.3% to 407,000 vehicles.



