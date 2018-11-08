

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported Thursday that its profit for the six months ended 30 September 2018 rose to 156.6 million pounds from 120.8 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share grew to 19.3 pence from 11.8 pence in the prior year.



Net gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss were 143.0 million pounds, up from 109.8 million pounds last year.



Investment return for the period was 189.4 million pounds, up from 154.2 million pounds a year ago.



The company generated a total return of 9.3 percent on opening NAV for the first half, ahead of the target return of 8 percent to 10 percent per annum to be achieved over the medium term. The NAV per share increased to 226.4 pence from 211.0 pence at 31 March 2018.



3i Infrastructure announced the payment of an interim dividend of 4.325 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 7 January 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on 23 November 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 22 November 2018.



Richard Laing, Chairman of 3i Infrastructure said, 'I am delighted with our performance in the first half of the financial year. The Company continues to outperform its objectives and is on track to deliver the full year dividend target for FY19, up 10% from last year. We remain confident in our business model and strategy.'



