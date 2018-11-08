Acquisition extends Entrust Datacard's global reach in continental Europe and provides the company with enhanced digital signing capabilities

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Safelayer Secure Communications S.A., a leading provider of security software for public key infrastructure (PKI), multi-factor authentication, electronic signature, data encryption and for the protection of electronic transactions. The acquisition allows the company to continue to expand its market presence and technical capabilities in Continental Europe and Latin America.

As digital ecosystems continue to expand beyond the perimeter and in a world where every industry is going digital, it is important that businesses empower their employees, customers and partners with safe and secure access to the information, apps and networks necessary to do their jobs. However, by providing users with access, across a variety of platforms mobile, laptops, PC, smartphones digital businesses are also creating vulnerabilities that they may not have previously encountered. By implementing secure certificate solutions, companies capitalize on digital business, while ensuring security.

"At Entrust Datacard we are committed to being the industry leader in certificate-based security solutions across the regions we serve. As such, we look forward to bringing Safelayer's established PKI and Electronic Trust Services in EMEA and Latin America into our portfolio," said Anudeep Parhar, chief information officer for Entrust Datacard. "The strong and talented team at Safelayer, coupled with their digital signature solution and eIDAS competencies, enhances our team and further establishes our commitment to accredited trust services across these regions and globally."

Safelayer's eID technology is used in electronic identity projects involving people, connected objects and in the adoption of trust services in internet and mobile communications. Safelayer technology is used for electronically identifying persons (employees and citizens) and connected devices (hardware and software) and for generating trust services in telematic networks such as the Internet and mobile networks.

In addition to market expansion opportunities, the acquisition also provides Entrust Datacard with Safelayer's best-in-class eIDAS-compliant digital signature technology. The digital signing solution is a comprehensive platform for eIDAS trust services that combines authentication, single sign on (SSO) and identity federation; the solution incorporates PKI for implementing electronic signature functions. This flexible platform provides both server- and mobile device-based signature services.

Safelayer is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an additional office in Madrid. Entrust Datacard will maintain the acquired offices and employees. The acquisition was signed and finalized on November 6, 2018, terms of the acquisition are undisclosed. For more information about Entrust Datacard's full portfolio of certificate-based security solutions, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/products/categories/pki.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005068/en/

Contacts:

Entrust Datacard

Heather Morris, +1 952-988-1745

Director, Global Communications

heather.morris@entrustdatacard.com