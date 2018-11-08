

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) on Thursday reported that its gross premiums written for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased 11 percent to $1.96 billion from $1.76 billion in the same period last year. Premium rates on renewal business increased 3 percent.



Andrew Horton, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our business continues to deliver double digit premium growth and has been aided by higher rates in some classes following last year's catastrophe losses. Geographically, the main engine of our premium growth continues to be the US market, where we saw premiums rise 18% relative to the first nine months of last year.'



Specialty lines, the company's largest division, grew premiums by 11 percent to $1.03 billion. This was driven by a strong performance in the U.S.



Beazley's political, accident and contingency division achieved premium growth of 5 percent year on year, writing $183 million in the nine months to 30 September 2018. The growth was driven by a strong performance of the accident & health portfolio in the U.S. and was in spite of a continued rate decrease primarily in terrorism.



The property team continue to benefit from the positive rate change as a result of last year's catastrophe events. Premiums increased by 21 percent year on year to $340 million.



Looking ahead, Beazley said it expects the positive momentum to continue and is aiming to deliver high single-digit growth for the group again in 2019.



