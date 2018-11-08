70 Million household items can now be bought worldwide, as acceptance of over forty cryptocurrencies becomes the flagship payment option on MonetaryUnit's ($MUE) relaunch of the largest UK independent marketplace.

As cryptocurrency grew to see $15BN in daily trading volume throughout October, MonetaryUnit's summer acquisition (flubit.com) has launched the world's largest integrated shopping marketplace for cryptocurrency. Importantly for the wider crypto industry, this provides fresh validation for those seeking to make cryptocurrency an everyday payment asset.

Byron Barnard from the MonetaryUnit Blockchain project, spoke today about the key challenges in a push towards crypto adoption in everyday life. "Our focus is to create environments that are accessible to all and free from the stigma that the blockchain/crypto space is only for techies. Online shoppers expect the ease of checkout that card-payments currently gives them; prior to today that just hasn't been possible at scale with cryptocurrency. On Flubit.com you can now simply choose any item from multiple sellers, select your preferred coin, and pay within a few clicks. Millions of everyday household items can be bought with crypto and zero fuss".

Flubit.com (a marketplace similar to Amazon's offering), connects thousands of suppliers together, allowing users to purchase different items directly from multiple sellers in one basket. A setback to previous use-cases of cryptocurrency has been a slow adoption-rate from traditional businesses, but as Steph Fiala, Chief Operating Officer of Flubit.com explains, that is no longer a pain-point for sellers. "Sellers won't know if they've received an order paid with a crypto or fiat currency. Where required and prior to an order being sent through to a seller, our technology automatically converts crypto payments into their native-currency. Sellers can now access a $15bn/day industry risk-free, an advantage they cannot get via other marketplaces".

Flubit.com, the 8 year-old eCommerce company (and winners of the prestigious Web Summit competition) has already seen a surge in demand from communities wishing to have their coins added as payment options. Flubit.com's CEO, Bertie Stephens, adds that "Being part of the Flubit.com shopping ecosystem creates demand for a coin, increases volume of trading, and consequently helps grow a coin's value and future relevance. Any community can apply, and we consider applications of those coins that we believe meet the same ethos as MonetaryUnit's own blockchain and crypto technologies".

Since announcing the acquisition of the Flubit.com marketplace, (who had over 3 million shoppers through its doors last year), MonetaryUnit's $MUE coin has shot up 37% in value. The coins available at the launch of Flubit.com crypto offering are:

BitCoin, BitCoin Cash, Dash, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Komodo, LiteCoin, Ripple XRP, XMR Monero, Beancash, BlackCoin, Bitcoin gold, CloakCoin, Crown, Decred, DigiByte, Game credits, Groestlcoin, Lisk, MaidSafeCoin, NavCoin, Neo, Namecoin, Nxt, Peercoin, Pura, Qtum, SmartCash, Stratis, Syscoin, TokenPay, Tron, Ubiq, Vertcoin, Waves, NEM, Verge, ZCoin, Zcash and Horizen

