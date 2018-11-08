Global digital agency Isobar today announced Ronald Ng is to take up the role of Executive Vice President and Global Chief Creative Officer (CCO), effective immediately. The newly created role will be based in New York and will report into Isobar Global CEO, Jean Lin. Ng will be responsible for driving Isobar's creative excellence by working closely with teams across Isobar's 85 offices in 45 markets and in driving Isobar's position as an agency that delivers experience-led transformation through the creative use of digital.

Ng will work closely with Isobar's global creative and design, technology, strategy, delivery and new business leads around the network, to foster a culture of collaboration across Isobar's 6,500 people, to advance the creative agenda and drive Isobar's reputation as a leader in experience design, creative commerce and innovation. He will also chair Isobar's Creative Excellence Council and partner with U.S. leaders to drive the creative output for Isobar in North America.

Jean Lin, Isobar Global CEO, commented, "We are at the most interesting time in marketing history where ideas and technology work hand in hand to redefine what creativity and craft really means. Ronald's cross-region experience of working at the creative intersection of platforms, data and ideation is perfect to empower our vision to drive experience-led transformation, powered by creativity."

Ronald Ng, EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Isobar Global, added, "It's an absolute privilege to be joining the Isobar gang in a year of both phenomenal business growth and creative success with the Grand Prix win at Cannes. I'm looking forward to working with the brilliant teams here and partnering with our clients to push us all to the next level of transforming brands through innovative experiences."

Ng's previous role was Global Chief Creative Officer at Digitas. During his 3.5 year tenure, the network was awarded numerous accolades including a 2017 Cannes Lions Creative Data Grand Prix and a WARC Marketing Effectiveness Grand Prix. Prior to that, he worked at BBDO/Proximity in CCO and EVP/ECD roles in its Malaysia, New York and Singapore offices, elevating the Malaysia and Singapore offices to No. 13 (2008), No. 8 (2009) and No. 11 (2014) most awarded globally according to the Gunn and Won Reports.

Most recently, Isobar was named a leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant, for the fourth consecutive time and won the Digital Craft Grand Prix at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2018, for 'Aeronaut,' a fully immersive VR experience that launched Billy Corgan's 2017 solo album Ogilala.

Isobar is also a Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018.

