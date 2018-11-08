

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer, Thursday reported that its third-quarter group revenue was 2.28 billion pounds, flat year-on-year at actual currency and up 2% at constant currency.



Distribution revenue increased 1% at actual currency and 3% at constant currency. Retail revenue was down 1% at actual currency, but up 1% at constant currency.



Among regions, Asia revenues dropped 1 percent at constant currency, Australasia revenue fell 8 percent, and UK &Europe revenues dropped 6 percent. However, emerging markets revenues climbed 44 percent.



Stefan Bomhard, GROUP CEO, said, 'Our revenue performance over the third quarter has been stable on the prior year, with trends consistent with our comments throughout the year. Margin pressure in our Retail businesses also persisted. Given trading over the quarter we now expect a resilient constant currency profit performance for 2018. We anticipate some easing of the current market pressures in 2019, although current spot rates suggest that there will be a transactional currency headwind in Australasia over the year.'



The company said it remains confident and excited about the medium-term growth prospects for the business.



In London, Inchcape shares were trading at 580.50 pence, up 3.85%.



