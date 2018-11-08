

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London PLC (DLN.L) reported that its total lettings year to date of 23.0 million pounds, almost double the 11.8 million pounds announced on 9 August 2018. These were on 357,700 sq ft at an average of 7.8% above December 2017 ERV.



EPRA vacancy rate is now 2.3%, down from 4.2% in June 2018.



Net debt increased to 892.4million pounds at 30 September 2018, a rise of 70.9 million pounds since 30 June 2018. The main areas of expenditure in the quarter were £41.9m of property acquisitions, mainly at 88-94 Tottenham Court Road W1 which was announced in August but completed on 24 September, and capital expenditure on projects of 50.6 million pounds . A receipt of 13.5 million pounds was also received from Porters North N1 joint venture following the sale of the property earlier in the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX