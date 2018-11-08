Please be informed that Seluxit A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 9 November 2018. Name: Seluxit ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061076130 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SLXIT ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 9,570,957 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 29 38 82 37 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 161005 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Norden CEF Aps. For further information, please contact Norden CEF Aps, Poul Therkelsen på telefon +45 29 20 26 11. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=698734