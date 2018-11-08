Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2018-11-08
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.124 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.123 %
|Highest yield
|0.124 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2018-11-08
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,700
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.859 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.853 %
|Highest yield
|0.863 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|16.67
