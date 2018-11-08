sprite-preloader
08.11.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-11-08Loan1057Coupon1.50 %ISIN-codeSE0004869071Maturity2023-11-13Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250Volume offered, SEK mln3,800Volume bought, SEK mln500Number of bids11Number of accepted bids3Average yield0.124 %Lowest accepted yield0.123 %Highest yield0.124 %% accepted at lowest yield33.33

Auction date2018-11-08
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,700
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield0.859 %
Lowest accepted yield0.853 %
Highest yield0.863 %
% accepted at lowest yield16.67


