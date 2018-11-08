

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production dropped unexpectedly in September, the statistical office INE said Thursday.



Industrial output fell by adjusted 0.1 percent on year, reversing a revised 1 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 0.8 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production slid 2.8 percent compared to August's 1.1 percent increase.



Data showed that all components of industrial production contracted in September. Consumer goods output slid 3.4 percent and capital goods output decreased 4.3 percent.



Output of intermediate goods and energy declined 2.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in contrast to a 0.6 percent rise in August and 0.1 percent growth in July.



