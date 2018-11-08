

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as results of the U.S. mid-term elections came in line with expectations and data showed China's exports and imports both increased more than expected in October, despite a trade battle with the United States.



Traders looked ahead to the FOMC announcement for new clues as to whether the U.S. central bank will signal a December rate hike.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.35 percent at 5,155 in opening deals after rallying 1.2 percent on Wednesday.



Societe Generale shares jumped nearly 4 percent. The lender reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net income on strong revenue growth. Rival BNP Paribas inched up 0.3 percent and Credit Agricole added 1.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX