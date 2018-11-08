

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.



The loonie rose to a new 3-week high of 86.87 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.4954 against the euro, from its early lows of 86.52 and 1.5003, respectively.



The loonie reversed from its early low of 1.3126 against the greenback, rising to 1.3090.



Having dropped to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.9563 against the aussie at 1:15 am ET, the loonie reversed direction and recovered to 0.9538.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.48 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback and 0.94 against the aussie.



