

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in October, the same rate as seen in September and in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.4 percent in October.



The number of unemployed increased only 729 from the previous month to 107,315 in October.



Further, data showed that the jobless rate among youth aged below 24, dropped marginally to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent a month ago.



