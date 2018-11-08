Officiating at the opening ceremony of the 11th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), are (front row, from L): Aleksandra Pivec, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food of the Republic of Slovenia; James Lau, Acting Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC

Gathering 1,075 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions, the 11th edition of the fair showcases an extraordinary variety of wines and spirits from around the world

Shaoxing Wine Town from the Chinese mainland (booth: 3G-D18, 20) promotes its yellow wine, Gui Hua wine, peach wine and plum wine as well as snacks made from yellow wine



HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair opened today and will continue through 10 Nov (Saturday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fair welcomed James Lau, Acting Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony held this morning.HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong introduced the fair's highlights at the opening ceremony. "Gathering 1,075 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions, the 11th edition of the fair showcases an extraordinary variety of wines and spirits from around the world. We are particularly pleased to welcome new exhibitors and pavilions from New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Sweden and Switzerland," Ms Fong said.Group pavilions joining the fair for the first time include the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan Council, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, Ningxia's General Office of Administrative Committee of Grape Industry Zong of Helan Mountain's East Foothill Wine Region, the Czech Grape and Wine Producer Association, Gifu Prefecture and the Niigata Sake Brewers' Association from Japan, and Peru.Following the HKSAR Government's decision to eliminate all duty-related customs and administrative controls on wine in 2008, wine imports have seen a seven-fold leap - from HK$1.6 billion in 2007 to HK$12 billion in 2017. During this period, Hong Kong developed rapidly as a wine trading and distribution centre, serving as a gateway for wines entering the Chinese mainland. Hong Kong has many advantages as a wine trading hub, with wine-related businesses - including auctions, retailing, warehousing, catering and logistics - developing alongside wine trading and distribution. Since 2009, Hong Kong has become one of the world's largest wine auction centres, with sales topping US$98 million in 2017.World of Olive Oil & Organic Wine and Spirits Corner Make Fair DebutThis year's fair sees the launch of the World of Olive Oil at the Vinitaly Pavilion to promote various kinds of premium olive oils, where visitors can enrich their knowledge and sample a selection of olive oils. The Organic Wine and Spirits Corner features a range of organically produced beverages for visitors to try.Global exhibitors are showcasing an array of wines and exhibits at the fair. Some of the highlights include:- 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley from the famous United States winery Castello di Amorosa, which resembles a medieval castle. The wine was awarded 93 points by renowned wine critic James Suckling;- Junmai Daiginjo "ZENITH Dewasansan" from the TATENOKAWA brewery in Japan's Yamagata Prefecture, which is the world's first and only brewery to accomplish a rice polishing ratio of 1%, demonstrating its excellence in sake-brewing procedures. Only 150 bottles of this sake have been produced;- Clos Du Val Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from Clos Du Val, the oldest winery in Napa Valley, which changed the world's view on California's Cabernet Sauvignon in the 1976 "Judgment of Paris" wine tasting;- Gustav Dill Vodka, made using aroma distillation at a 160-year-old distillery in Finland. It was awarded the International Wine and Spirits Competition Trophy for the best vodka and tonic as well as IWSC Gold in 2017;- Wheat Blanc from Sweden - an organic beer that uses champagne yeast during the brewing process to give a fruity tone and a unique taste.The fair also features Liquor & Beverage Products, Whisky and Spirits and Beer zones, together with zones that promote the industry's all-round development, including Wine Education, Wine Investment, and Wine Accessories, Equipment and Services, at which Tmall, the well-known Chinese mainland online shopping platform, joins the fair for the first time. Food-pairing products are showcased at the Friends of Wine zone.Asia Wine Academy ReturnsFollowing a successful debut in 2017, the Asia Wine Academy, co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Hotel and Tourism Management, returns this year. On the theme of "Seeking Greatness: Decoding Wine Quality", Masters of Wine Jeannie Cho Lee and Sarah Heller will share their insights on Italian and French wines, exploring how wine style, region and production method will affect wine quality and assessment methods. Participants who complete the courses will be awarded a certificate. Public visitors can also enrol in the Asia Wine Academy at a special price of HK$880 (original price: HK$990) at the fairground. The price includes a complimentary Wine & Spirits Fair admission ticket (valid for 10 Nov) and a Lucaris crystal wine glass (to be redeemed on 10 Nov only) on a first-come, first-served basis and while stocks last. The package has a total value of HK$1,300.The Wine Industry Conference was held today under the theme "Driving Growth: The Flourishing Asia Wine Market". The 10th Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition Award Ceremony will be held during this evening's cocktail reception. The Gala Wine Dinner, with the theme "Forest of Delights", follows the cocktail reception. Guests will enjoy a menu crafted by Amerigo Tito Sesti, Head Chef at J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, a one-Michelin-star French restaurant in Bangkok, paired with fine wines sponsored by the fair's exhibitors. Seminars held tomorrow will discuss hot industry issues including "Go beyond 42 Customs Districts: Leap on the Wine Express to the Mainland Market" and "Think Like an Insider: Secrets of Wine Sourcing".Public Day: Wine Tasting ExperienceThe last day of the Wine & Spirits Fair (10 Nov) will be open to members of the public aged 18 and above. Regular tickets will be priced at HK$200* and each ticketholder will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.Events on Public Day include "Discovery of Key French Wine Regions", featuring Master of Wine Debra Meiburg; "An Introduction to Key Sake Styles", where visitors will learn more about sakes; "West-meeting-East: Comparing Wine & Sake"; and whisky-tasting seminars featuring popular whisky brands such as "Highland Park Presents: 'The Orkney Single Malt with Viking Soul'". The fairground also features a wine-pairing station hosted by the International Culinary Institute to help the public learn more about enjoying wine with different delicacies.This year, the HKTDC is once again organising the Hong Kong Wine Journey citywide promotion, putting together around 90 wine-related activities in November. In addition to enjoying free corkage at selected restaurants, the public can take part in a series of wine tastings, themed tours and wine-pairing events, among others, to enjoy an amazing fine wine experience. For details, please refer to the Hong Kong Wine Journey map or the event website.* Ticket DetailsPublic Day tickets are available at the fairground at HK$200. From now until 9 Nov, members of the public can purchase Public Day tickets at a special price of HK$99 through Clink Digital Media, Tap & Go wallet, HKTVmall, HOKOBUY, the Octopus App (Octopus card or O! ePay), Price.com, Ticketflap, and Yahoo. Participants will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.Fair website: www.hktdc.com/hkwinefair/Hong Kong Wine Journey: www.hktdc.com/hkwinejourneyAsia Wine Academy: http://hkwinefair.hktdc.com/dm/2018/asia_wine/index_en.htmlCathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition: http://www.hkiwsc.com/Product highlights and photo download: Click here https://bit.ly/2PKLaPLPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2AShjwuMedia Registration: Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 