SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc. (Trillium), a leading provider of trusted data management services, opened the doors of its Wireless Center of Excellence in San Diego. Trillium will leverage the center's close proximity to wireless, IoT, semiconductor, telematics, and connected vehicle R&D companies to raise awareness of its high integrity data solutions and services for the connected vehicle market."The establishment of our newest Trillium office in San Diego is a company milestone," said Dr. Sachio Semmoto, Chairman of Trillium and serial entrepreneur who has led four startup IPOs. "Building relationships with innovative players like Qualcomm and research institutions such as San Diego State University and UC San Diego, will enhance Trillium's capacity to deliver superior and safe customer experiences, unique economic value propositions, and transformational change."Trillium's secure platform as a service provides a complete security and access solution for vehicle data from its origin, during its transit through the cloud, until the data is retired. Modern-day vehicles are dangerously vulnerable to cyber-attackers and data thieves, especially during the development phase of V2X applications. Therefore, the Wireless Center of Excellence will inform and partner with V2X specialists and establish Trillium as the de facto platform standard for trusted data and services in the mobility industry."Secured transmission of vehicle data is vital to enhancing safety, data privacy, and most importantly, the public's trust in the transformational technologies driving the trusted mobility revolution forward," said David Uze, CEO and founder of Trillium. "Our team members in San Diego are already partnering with OEMs to ensure Trillium is the undisputed leader in establishing a mutually beneficial platform for monetizing vehicle data."About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure keeps connected and autonomous vehicles safe, and personal information private, through its trusted mobility platform and services. Trillium's secure platform as a service enables a wide-range of use-cases for vehicle data analytics and taps into the immense value of connected vehicle data services. To solve problems quickly, offer high value, and establish a mutually beneficial platform for monetizing vehicle data, Trillium develops its security and data management solutions from R&D and operations centers in Sunnyvale, Ann Arbor, Belfast, San Diego and Tokyo. For more information visit www.trilliumsecure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Press Contact: Kevin EmEmail: Kevin.Em@TrilliumSecure.comSource: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.