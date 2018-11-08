

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's merchandise trade deficit modestly narrowed in September from the previous month, figures from the French Customs Office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 5.663 billion from EUR 5.701 billion in August. Economists had forecast a shortfall of EUR 5.83 billion. The deficit was EUR 4.884 billion a year ago.



Exports decreased 1.8 percent month-on-month after a 0.2 percent slump in August. Imports fell 1.6 percent after a 4.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Separately, data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit dropped to EUR 1.9 billion in September from EUR 2 billion in August.



The current account deficit for the third quarter was EUR 3.7 billion versus EUR 7.7 billion in the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX