Enghouse Systems Acquires Telexis Solutions

MARKHAM, Ontario and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition Expands Product Portfolio For Public Transport Agencies and Operators

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Telexis Solutions B.V. and Telexis B.V. ("Telexis Solutions") with annual revenue of approximately CAD $18.8 million.

Headquartered near The Hague, Netherlands, Telexis Solutions is an innovative technology provider offering public transport agencies/operators end-to-end e-ticketing solutions. It includes automated fare collection, sales and services, value added services, inspection and corresponding back office solutions. The solutions offer transit agencies/operators, ferry services and parking facilities a more efficient, fully integrated, hardware independent and scalable platform to provide high quality customer service and enhance revenue retention.

"Telexis Solutions has a strong position in the Dutch market with systems that are a natural extension to Enghouse Transportation solutions," said Brad Cameron, General Manager, Enghouse Transportation. "This acquisition will improve our ability to penetrate new geographies, expand our Public Transit vision and complement our existing solutions. We are very pleased to welcome Telexis Solutions' customers and employees to the Enghouse Transportation family."

Toofan Otaredian, CEO of Telexis Solutions, stated, "We are excited and look forward to joining and contributing to the success of the Enghouse team. Our complementary e-ticketing portfolio combined with Enghouse's capabilities will improve the position of Enghouse Transportation as a leading provider of Public Transit software solutions in the global market and improve the quality, continuity and sustainability of our services to Telexis Solutions' customers."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com .

About Telexis Solutions

Founded in 2000, Telexis is an innovative company tackling today's problems with the vision of tomorrow. Its technology focuses on providing end-to-end electronic ticketing solutions to the public transport vertical as well as other connected verticals such as the parking sector. The company has extensive and profound knowledge and experience in the underlying technologies such as contactless smart cards, Near Field Communications and the corresponding back office solutions. All technologies are proven, reliable and offer benefits to the public transport agencies/operators to serve their customer with high quality of service and optimize revenues. For more information, visit http://www.telexis.nl.

Contact Information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, +1-905-946-3300, investor@enghouse.com