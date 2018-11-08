Chinese monocrystalline manufacturer Longi Solar Technology has broken its own record for PERC module efficiency, reaching 20.83% in independent testing conducted by TÜV Süd.Longi Solar has set a new world record for a 60-cell monocrystalline PERC module efficiency at 20.83%. This overtakes the previous record of 20.41%, which was also set set by Longi back in January. The result has been confirmed in independent testing by TÜV Süd, and adds to the impressive list of world records now under Longi's belt. They include a record for PERC cell efficiency, which stands at 23.6% after the company broke ...

