Tickmill Group Breaks Another Trading Volumes Record

Forex and CFD broker, Tickmill, announced today that October 2018 has been its most successful month up to date with a record-breaking $145.53 billion in trading volume. This figure marks an increase of more than 23% from the Group's consolidated trading volume for September which was previously the highest for the Group.

Driven by the growing demand for reliable and secure trading solutions by experienced traders globally, Tickmill is continuously enhancing its trading environment and is committed to delivering a seamless trading experience to all its clients.

Tickmill's growing client-base is largely the result of the Group's dedication to offering some of the best trading conditions in the industry. Among the key features of Tickmill's offering are tight spreads (from 0.0 pips), ultra-fast execution (from 0.1s) and low commission rates.

Commenting on the new record-breaking trading volume, Mr. Ingmar Mattus, Executive Director of Tickmill Group Ltd noted that, "The $145.53 billion in trading volume sets a precedent for the Group and allows us to come closer to what we have previously described as the next logical milestone for the company - the $200 billion in trading volume. On that note, we would also like to thank our clients for trusting and choosing Tickmill as their broker."

Mr. Illimar Mattus, CFO of Tickmill UK Ltd commented: "We are increasingly seeing the forces of consolidation shaping our industry and traders shifting to well-established brokerage firms with strong capital bases and recognizable brands, such as Tickmill. This is partially the reason why we are seeing a consistent growth in our business metrics. In order to bolster our footprint in our target markets and shift the focus towards larger and more sophisticated traders, existing shareholders injected an additional £2.0 million into the share capital of Tickmill UK Ltd in October, which despite Brexit concerns will remain our main European hub of operations."

About Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, offering first-class trading products with competitive conditions and ultra-fast execution.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments that come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.