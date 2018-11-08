Bitmain Technologies Launches Two Next-Generation 7nm Miners

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain, a world leader in blockchain hardware, software, and services, today announced the release of its new next-generation 7nm miners - Antminer S15 and Antminer T15, with 2 variations of each model. The new miners utilize innovative technologies to improve the performance of the new miners' power and power consumption, and computing performance.

The Antminer S15 provides long-term energy efficiency through its use of Bitmain's 7nm chip that integrates over 1 billion transistors per unit. This feature significantly improves the computing performances of Antminer. The chip contains a unique circuit structure and low power technology.

Additionally, the Antminer S15 chip uses an exposed die package solution moving beyond the traditional over-molding plastic package. The back side of the wafer is in direct contact with the heat dissipation interface and the heat sink, improving the heat transfer efficiency.

The Antminer S15 high-performance model can achieve a hash rate of 28 TH/s with a power efficiency of as low as 57 J/TH; its energy saving model can improve power efficiency to 50 J/TH while maintaining a hash rate of 17 TH/s.

The Antminer T15 high-performance model can achieve a hash rate of 23 TH/s with a power efficiency of as low as 67 J/TH; its energy saving model can improve power efficiency to 60 J/TH while maintaining a hash rate of 20 TH/s.

On both models, the heat dissipation efficiency has significantly improved. Adopting the new heat dissipation structure, the parallel fan design is applied to both models to shorten the wind speed and reduce wind resistance. As a result, the reliability of long-term operation of the miner has been upgraded while reducing maintenance costs.

For large mining farms, both models are easy to implement as an all-in-one design of miner with PSU and can be set up vertically or horizontally, making it flexibly adapted to different mining farms and miner racks. With the new high conversion power supply APW8, 16-18V high-voltage output, new miners can effectively reduce the power loss during the power conversion process, helping mining farms save on electricity costs.

