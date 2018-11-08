

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $93.96 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $96.24 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $150.12 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $418.49 million from $399.35 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150.12 Mln. vs. $137.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $418.49 Mln vs. $399.35 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX