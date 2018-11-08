

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $47.08 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $88.32 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ARRIS International plc reported adjusted earnings of $122.13 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $1.65 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $122.13 Mln. vs. $150.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



