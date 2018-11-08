

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.



The company projects IFRS earnings per share in a range of 1.5 to 3.6 cents and non-IFRS earnings per ADS to be in a range of 1.7 to 3.8 cents. It also expects revenue to be around Flat to up 5.0 percent sequentially.



On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.04 per share on revenue growth of 8.6 percent to $196.59 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The Company is confident that it's moving out of the trough and will deliver better performance in the fourth quarter and next year. Himax is seeing solid growth momentum in the areas of TDDI, WLO and large display driver IC in the fourth quarter, despite the prevailing weak sentiment in the overall consumer electronics and in particular the smartphone market in the fourth quarter.



