Company Raises 2018 Guidance to the Upper End of the Prior Range

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the third quarter 2018, when compared to the third quarter 2017, include:

Reported revenue increased 15.6% to €531 million

Organic revenue growth of 1.9%

Reported Profit for the period of €36 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to €84 million

Reported EPS decreased 13% to €0.21; Adjusted EPS increased 8% to €0.26

Company raises 2018 guidance to the upper end of the prior range of €365 to €370 million Adjusted EBITDA and €1.14 to €1.17 Adjusted EPS

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance and are now on track to deliver the upper end of our prior 2018 guidance range. Organic revenue growth of 1.9% marks our seventh consecutive quarter of organic growth and is a testament to our focused strategy and relentless commitment to execution. As anticipated, underlying gross margin improvement was offset by acquisition mix and an unfavorable pea harvest. We continue to expect accelerated EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter and look forward to a strong finish to 2018."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "Our brands continue to respond well to the investments we are making in our core portfolio. Third quarter results demonstrate our ability to anniversary strong year-ago performance while successfully navigating one of the hottest and driest summers on record in Europe. The prospects for frozen food remain bright with Nomad Foods well positioned as the market leader."

Third Quarter of 2018 results compared to the Third Quarter of 2017

Revenue increased 15.6% to €531 million. Organic revenue growth of 1.9% was comprised of 0.1% growth in price and 1.8% growth in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 14.7 percentage points from the acquisitions of Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's and was offset by 1.0 percentage point from foreign exchange translation.

increased 15.6% to €531 million. growth of 1.9% was comprised of 0.1% growth in price and 1.8% growth in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 14.7 percentage points from the acquisitions of Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's and was offset by 1.0 percentage point from foreign exchange translation. Adjusted gross profit increased 8% to €151 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 190 basis points to 28.4% as positive mix was offset by an unfavorable harvest and the inclusion of the recently acquired acquisitions.

increased 8% to €151 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 190 basis points to 28.4% as positive mix was offset by an unfavorable harvest and the inclusion of the recently acquired acquisitions. Adjusted operating expense increased 12% to €79 million, primarily due to acquisitions. Advertising and promotion expense increased 18% to €27 million due to acquisitions and phasing. Indirect expense increased 8% to €53 million due to acquisitions.

increased 12% to €79 million, primarily due to acquisitions. Advertising and promotion expense increased 18% to €27 million due to acquisitions and phasing. Indirect expense increased 8% to €53 million due to acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to €84 million.

increased 7% to €84 million. Adjusted profit after tax increased 7% to €45 million. Adjusted EPS increased 8% to €0.26, reflecting Adjusted profit growth.

First Nine Months of 2018 results compared to the First Nine Months of 2017

Revenue increased 7.6% to €1,558 million. Organic revenue growth of 2.1% was comprised of 1.0% growth in price and 1.1% growth in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 6.7 percentage points from the acquisitions of Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's and was offset by 1.2 percentage points from foreign exchange translation.

increased 7.6% to €1,558 million. growth of 2.1% was comprised of 1.0% growth in price and 1.1% growth in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 6.7 percentage points from the acquisitions of Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's and was offset by 1.2 percentage points from foreign exchange translation. Adjusted gross profit increased 8% to €476 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 30.5% as positive mix and improved pricing and promotional efficiency were offset by an unfavorable harvest and the inclusion of the recently acquired acquisitions.

increased 8% to €476 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 30.5% as positive mix and improved pricing and promotional efficiency were offset by an unfavorable harvest and the inclusion of the recently acquired acquisitions. Adjusted operating expense increased 4% to €233 million, primarily due to acquisitions. Advertising and promotion expense increased 5% to €83 million and Indirect expense increased 3% to €151 million.

increased 4% to €233 million, primarily due to acquisitions. Advertising and promotion expense increased 5% to €83 million and Indirect expense increased 3% to €151 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to €276 million.

increased 12% to €276 million. Adjusted profit after tax increased 21% to €156 million reflecting prior year interest rate savings. Adjusted EPS increased 24% to €0.89, reflecting Adjusted profit growth and a lower share count resulting from prior year share repurchases.

2018 Guidance

The Company is raising 2018 guidance to the upper end of the prior range and now expects Adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of approximately €365 to €370 million and Adjusted EPS at the upper end of approximately €1.14 to €1.17 per share. Full year guidance continues to assume organic revenue growth at a low-single digit percentage range.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and for comparative purposes, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Adjusted financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency exchange charges/gains.

EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments, trading day impacts, chart of account ("CoA") alignments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, charges relating to the Founders Preferred Shares Annual Dividend Amount, charges relating to the redemption of warrants and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EPS is defined as basic earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments, trading day impacts, chart of account ("CoA") alignments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 presented in this press release reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, chart of account ("CoA") alignments, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impact the comparability of our results.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 8 to 16, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Three months ended

September 30, 2017 € millions € millions Revenue 530.6 459.0 Cost of sales (383.6 (320.0 Gross profit 147.0 139.0 Other operating expenses (84.5 (71.4 Exceptional items (4.1 (5.4 Operating profit 58.4 62.2 Finance income 1.1 3.9 Finance costs (13.2 (12.5 Net financing costs (12.1 (8.6 Profit before tax 46.3 53.6 Taxation (10.0 (11.7 Profit for the period 36.3 41.9 Attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 36.7 41.9 Non-controlling interests (0.4 36.3 41.9 Basic earnings per share Profit for the period in millions 36.3 41.9 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 175.6 172.4 Basic earnings per share in € 0.21 0.24 Diluted earnings per share Profit for the period in millions 36.3 41.9 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 175.7 172.4 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.21 0.24

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Nine months ended

September 30, 2017 € millions € millions Revenue 1,558.0 1,448.4 Cost of sales (1,088.2 (1,009.0 Gross profit 469.8 439.4 Other operating expenses (253.1 (227.6 Exceptional items (11.7 (16.8 Operating profit 205.0 195.0 Finance income 2.7 9.2 Finance costs (38.8 (66.2 Net financing costs (36.1 (57.0 Profit before tax 168.9 138.0 Taxation (39.2 (28.8 Profit for the period 129.7 109.2 Attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 130.1 109.2 Non-controlling interests (0.4 129.7 109.2 Basic earnings per share Profit for the period in millions 129.7 109.2 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 175.6 179.2 Basic earnings per share in € 0.74 0.61 Diluted earnings per share Profit for the period in millions 129.7 109.2 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 175.6 179.2 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.74 0.61

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2017 (audited) As at September 30, 2018 As at December 31, 2017 € millions € millions Non-current assets Goodwill 1,860.0 1,745.6 Intangibles 2,085.6 1,724.4 Property, plant and equipment 342.6 295.4 Other receivables 2.9 4.3 Derivative financial instruments 27.0 18.6 Deferred tax assets 63.5 64.3 Total non-current assets 4,381.6 3,852.6 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 156.9 219.2 Inventories 377.6 306.9 Trade and other receivables 205.5 147.1 Indemnification assets 79.7 73.8 Derivative financial instruments 11.8 2.1 Total current assets 831.5 749.1 Total assets 5,213.1 4,601.7 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 492.7 477.5 Current tax payable 194.4 145.3 Provisions 58.6 68.0 Loans and borrowings 6.6 3.3 Derivative financial instruments 1.6 7.8 Total current liabilities 753.9 701.9 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,762.8 1,395.1 Employee benefits 193.9 188.4 Trade and other payables 1.3 1.8 Provisions 68.3 72.8 Derivative financial instruments 41.4 61.4 Deferred tax liabilities 388.1 327.7 Total non-current liabilities 2,455.8 2,047.2 Total liabilities 3,209.7 2,749.1 Net assets 2,003.4 1,852.6 Equity Share capital Capital reserve 1,745.2 1,623.7 Share based compensation reserve 9.6 2.9 Founder Preferred Share Dividend reserve 372.6 493.4 Translation reserve 88.3 83.2 Cash flow hedging reserve 10.0 (3.0 Accumulated deficit (221.8 (347.6 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,003.9 1,852.6 Non-controlling interests (0.5 Total equity 2,003.4 1,852.6

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2017 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2018 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2017 € millions € millions Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 129.7 109.2 Adjustments for: Exceptional items 11.7 16.8 Non-cash fair value purchase price adjustment of inventory 5.7 Share based payment expense 9.5 2.4 Depreciation and amortization 33.6 32.4 Loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.2 Finance costs 38.8 66.2 Finance income (2.7 (9.2 Taxation 39.2 28.8 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and exceptional items 265.6 246.8 Increase in inventories (50.8 (9.0 Increase in trade and other receivables (51.0 (8.1 Decrease in trade and other payables (14.3 (7.7 Increase in employee benefits and other provisions 2.0 Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 149.5 224.0 Cash flows relating to exceptional items (28.2 (71.3 Tax paid (10.6 (32.2 Net cash generated from operating activities 110.7 120.5 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (465.1 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17.8 (26.0 Purchase of intangibles (3.1 (2.5 Cash used in investing activities (486.0 (28.5 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of new share capital 0.1 Repurchase of ordinary shares (177.6 Issuance of new loan principal 354.8 1,470.5 Repayment of loan principal (5.9 (1,469.5 Payment of finance leases (1.6 Loss on settlement of derivatives (1.0 (2.4 Payment of financing fees (2.5 (13.6 Interest paid (30.6 (32.9 Interest received 0.2 0.3 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 315.1 (226.8 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60.2 (134.8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219.2 329.5 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (2.1 (16.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 156.9 178.1

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions, except per share data) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

September 30, 2018 Adjustments As adjusted for the

three months ended

September 30, 2018 Revenue 530.6 530.6 Cost of sales (383.6 3.6 (a) (380.0 Gross profit 147.0 3.6 150.6 Other operating expenses (84.5 5.2 (b) (79.3 Exceptional items (4.1 4.1 (c) Operating profit 58.4 12.9 71.3 Finance income 1.1 (0.6 0.5 Finance costs (13.2 (0.3 (13.5 Net financing costs (12.1 (0.9 (d) (13.0 Profit before tax 46.3 12.0 58.3 Taxation (10.0 (3.3 (e) (13.3 Profit for the period 36.3 8.7 45.0 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 36.7 8.7 45.4 Non-controlling interests (0.4 (0.4 36.3 8.7 45.0 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 175.6 175.6 Basic earnings per share 0.21 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 175.7 175.7 Diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.26

(a) Adjustments to add back the non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Aunt Bessie's purchase price accounting. (b) Adjustment to add back the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense of €4.5 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €0.7 million. (c) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Adjustment to eliminate a €0.7 million credit received as part of the issuance of new debt drawn down on June 20, 2018, €0.6 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation gains and €0.4 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (e) Adjustment to reflect the tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 € in millions Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Profit for the period 36.3 Taxation 10.0 Net financing costs 12.1 Depreciation 10.4 Amortization 2.0 EBITDA 70.8 Acquisition purchase price adjustments 3.6 (a) Exceptional items 4.1 (b) Other adjustments 5.2 (c) Adjusted EBITDA (d) 83.7

(a) Adjustment to add back the non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Aunt Bessie's purchase price accounting. (b) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Other adjustments include the elimination of share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense of €4.5 million and elimination of non-operating M&A related costs of €0.7 million. (d) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue of €530.6 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions, except per share data) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2017 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

September 30, 2017 Adjustments As adjusted for the

three months ended

September 30, 2017 Revenue 459.0 459.0 Cost of sales (320.0 (320.0 Gross profit 139.0 139.0 Other operating expenses (71.4 0.3 (a) (71.1 Exceptional items (5.4 5.4 (b) Operating profit 62.2 5.7 67.9 Finance income 3.9 (3.8 0.1 Finance costs (12.5 (0.9 (13.4 Net financing costs (8.6 (4.7 (c) (13.3 Profit before tax 53.6 1.0 54.6 Taxation (11.7 (0.9 (d) (12.6 Profit for the period 41.9 0.1 42.0 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 41.9 0.1 42.0 Non-controlling interests 41.9 0.1 42.0 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 172.4 172.4 Basic earnings per share 0.24 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding inmillions diluted 172.4 172.4 Diluted earnings per share 0.24 0.24

(a) Adjustment to add back the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense. (b) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Adjustment to eliminate €0.3 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation gains and €4.4 million foreign exchange gains on derivatives. (d) Adjustment to reflect the tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each exceptional item, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2017 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 € in millions Three months ended

September 30, 2017 Profit for the period 41.9 Taxation 11.7 Net financing costs 8.6 Depreciation 8.6 Amortization 2.0 EBITDA 72.8 Exceptional items 5.4 (a) Other adjustments 0.3 (b) Adjusted EBITDA(c) 78.5

(a) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (b) Other adjustments include the elimination of the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense of €0.3 million. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2017 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue of €459.0 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions, except per share data) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Adjustments As adjusted for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Revenue 1,558.0 1,558.0 Cost of sales (1,088.2 5.7 (a) (1,082.5 Gross profit 469.8 5.7 475.5 Other operating expenses (253.1 19.8 (b) (233.3 Exceptional items (11.7 11.7 (c) Operating profit 205.0 37.2 242.2 Finance income 2.7 (2.2 0.5 Finance costs (38.8 (1.7 (40.5 Net financing costs (36.1 (3.9 (d) (40.0 Profit before tax 168.9 33.3 202.2 Taxation (39.2 (6.6 (e) (45.8 Profit for the period 129.7 26.7 156.4 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 130.1 26.7 156.8 Non-controlling interests (0.4 (0.4 129.7 26.7 156.4 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 175.6 175.6 Basic earnings per share 0.74 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 175.6 175.6 Diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.89

(a) Adjustments to add back the non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Goodfella's Pizza and Aunt Bessie's purchase price accounting. (b) Adjustment to add back the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense of €10.9 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €8.9 million. (c) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Adjustment to eliminate €1.1 million of costs incurred in conjunction with the issuance of new debt drawn down on June 20, 2018, eliminate €0.5 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation gains and €4.5 million of foreign exchange gains on derivatives. (e) Adjustment to reflect the tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 € in millions Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Profit for the period 129.7 Taxation 39.2 Net financing costs 36.1 Depreciation 28.4 Amortization 5.2 EBITDA 238.6 Acquisition purchase price adjustments 5.7 (a) Exceptional items 11.7 (b) Other Adjustments 19.8 (c) Adjusted EBITDA (d) 275.8

(a) Adjustment to add back the non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Goodfella's Pizza and Aunt Bessie's purchase price accounting. (b) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Other adjustments include the elimination of the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense of €10.9 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €8.9 million. (d) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue of €1,558.0 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions) The following table reconciles Adjusted financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2017 Adjustments As Adjusted for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2017 Revenue 1,448.4 1,448.4 Cost of sales (1,009.0 (1,009.0 Gross profit 439.4 439.4 Other operating expenses (227.6 2.4 (a) (225.2 Exceptional items (16.8 16.8 (b) Operating profit 195.0 19.2 214.2 Finance income 9.2 (8.9 0.3 Finance costs (66.2 20.2 (46.0 Net financing costs (57.0 11.3 (c) (45.7 Profit before tax 138.0 30.5 168.5 Taxation (28.8 (10.0 (d) (38.8 Profit for the period 109.2 20.5 129.7 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 109.2 20.5 129.7 Non-controlling interests 109.2 20.5 129.7 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 179.2 179.2 Basic earnings per share 0.61 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 179.2 179.2 Diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.72

(a) Adjustment to add back the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense. (b) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Adjustment to eliminate €19.5 million of costs incurred as part of the refinancing on the May 3, 2017, €2.2 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €10.4 million of foreign currency gains on derivatives. (d) Adjustment to reflect the tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In € millions) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 € in millions Nine months ended

September 30, 2017 Profit for the period 109.2 Taxation 28.8 Net financing costs 57.0 Depreciation 26.6 Amortization 5.8 EBITDA 227.4 Exceptional items 16.8 (a) Other Adjustments 2.4 (b) Adjusted EBITDA(c) 246.6

(a) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (b) Other adjustments include the elimination of the share-based payment expense and related employer payroll tax expense. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue of €1,448.4 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information (continued) Appendix 1: Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth Year on Year Growth September 30, 2018 compared with September 30, 2017: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 YoY Growth YoY Growth Reported Revenue Growth 15.6 7.6 Of which: - Organic Revenue Growth 1.9 2.1 - Acquisitions 14.7 6.7 - Translational FX (a) (1.0 (1.2 Total 15.6 7.6

(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

