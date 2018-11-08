

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $466.1 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $313.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $4.51 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $466.1 Mln. vs. $313.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $4.51 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



