eSports Middle East: PUBG Mobile GCC Cup Is Set to Kick Off This Weekend

Hundreds of teams have participated over the past week in the PUBG MOBILE GCC Cup online qualifiers, but only the best teams will advance to the next stage, which will see the biggest Arab competition in the popular title PUBG MOBILE .

The qualifiers took place from November 2nd to 4th of this year where we witnessed hundreds of teams from the Gulf region show a strong performance with 12 teams leading to the next stage of Global Final which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Nov 29th-Dec 1st, 2018.

The GCC Cup walk-in tournament will be held at 4:00 PM, Nov 9th at Dubai City Walk and 8 more teams will be selected to join the GCC Cup final on Nov 10th. The winner from the GCC Cup will be rewarded with cash and a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note9 as prizes and 2 qualified teams will receive the full-paid trip ticket to PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals by the PUBG MOBILE team.

PUBG MOBILE GCC Cup winners will be eligible to represent the Arab region at the PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals. 20 teams from around the world will battle it out for a huge $600,000 prize pool at the end of November.

