

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy rose more-than-expected in October to its highest level in nine months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey rose to 49.5 from 48.6 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 48.9.



The latest reading was the highest since January, when the score was 49.9.



The outlook index of the survey eased to a three-month low of 50.6 from 51.3. Economists had expected a 50.3 reading.



