

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $153 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.21 billion from $2.10 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $170 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX