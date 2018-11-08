Endo Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Third-quarter 2018 revenues of $745 million compared to third-quarter 2017 revenues of $787 million
- Third-quarter 2018 XIAFLEX franchise revenues increased 22 percent versus third-quarter 2017 to $64 million
- Third-quarter 2018 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 17 percent versus third-quarter 2017 to $237 million
- Company raises 2018 financial guidance
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported third-quarter 2018 financial results, including:
- Revenues of $745 million, a decrease of 5 percent compared to third-quarter 2017 revenues of $787 million; revenues increased 4 percent compared to second-quarter 2018.
- Reported net loss from continuing operations of $146 million compared to third-quarter 2017 reported net loss from continuing operations of $100 million.
- Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65 compared to third-quarter 2017 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45.
- Adjusted income from continuing operations of $165 million compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations of $204 million.
- Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.71 compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.91.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $328 million compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $375 million.
"We had strong operational performance in the quarter, delivering double-digit growth in our U.S. Branded Sterile Injectables business and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals business," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are focused on enhancing our capabilities in these businesses through the Somerset/Wintac acquisition, which we anticipate will close during the first quarter of 2019, and on our planned expansion into the medical aesthetics market. On that front, I am extremely pleased with the previously reported positive results from the Phase 3 CCH for cellulite clinical trials and I look forward to taking the next steps to bring this treatment to patients."
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total Revenues
$
745,466
$
786,887
(5)
%
$
2,160,689
$
2,700,218
(20)
%
Reported Loss from Continuing Operations
$
(146,071)
$
(99,687)
47
%
$
(696,288)
$
(961,130)
(28)
%
Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares
224,132
223,299
-
%
223,829
223,157
-
%
Reported Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations
$
(0.65)
$
(0.45)
44
%
$
(3.11)
$
(4.31)
(28)
%
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
$
164,845
$
204,052
(19)
%
$
487,823
$
686,498
(29)
%
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1
232,358
224,216
4
%
228,195
223,779
2
%
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
$
0.71
$
0.91
(22)
%
$
2.14
$
3.07
(30)
%
__________
(1)
Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Total revenues were $745 million in third-quarter 2018 compared to $787 million in the same period in 2017. This performance was primarily attributable to competitive pressures and product discontinuations in the U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical segment, the divestiture of the Company's Mexican business, Somar, and the voluntary market withdrawal of OPANA ER. These factors were partially offset by the launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ, and continued strong growth in the U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables segment.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $146 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $100 million during the same period in 2017. This result was primarily attributable to the gross margin impact of the quarter's revenue reduction and increased asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations for third-quarter 2018 was $0.65 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45 in third-quarter 2017.
Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $165 million compared to $204 million in third-quarter 2017. This performance was primarily attributable to the divestiture of Somar and the voluntary market withdrawal of OPANA ER. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $0.71 compared to $0.91 in third-quarter 2017.
U.S. BRANDED - SPECIALTY & ESTABLISHED PHARMACEUTICALS
In November 2018, the Company reported positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks. Trial subjects receiving CCH showed highly statistically significant levels of improvement in the appearance of cellulite with treatment, as measured by the trial's primary endpoint.
Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals results include:
- Revenues of $220 million compared to $234 million in third-quarter 2017; this performance was primarily attributable to the voluntary cessation of OPANA ER shipments in third-quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of OPANA ER, revenues were consistent with third-quarter 2017.
- Specialty Products revenues increased 13 percent in third-quarter 2018 compared to third-quarter 2017, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX. Sales of XIAFLEX increased 22 percent compared to third-quarter 2017; this increase was primarily attributable to volume growth in both Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications.
U.S. BRANDED - STERILE INJECTABLES
During third-quarter 2018, the U.S. Branded Sterile Injectables segment launched ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ.
Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables results include:
- Revenues of $237 million, an increase of 17 percent compared to third-quarter 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to the launch of ertapenem for injection and the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN and VASOSTRICT.
U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS
During third-quarter 2018, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched 3 products, including colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of COLCRYS, which was the result of a first-to-file paragraph four settlement agreement.
Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals results include:
- Revenues of $258 million compared to $295 million in third-quarter 2017; this performance was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the generic business and previously announced product discontinuations, partially offset by the launch of colchicine tablets.
INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS
Third-quarter 2018 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $30 million, compared to $56 million in the same period in 2017. This performance is primarily attributable to the Somar divestiture in the fourth-quarter of 2017.
2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
For the full twelve months ending December 31, 2018, at current exchange rates, Endo is raising its financial guidance. The Company now estimates:
- Total revenues to be between $2.87 billion and $2.92 billion;
- Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $2.65 and $2.75; and
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.32 billion and $1.34 billion.
The Company's 2018 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:
- Adjusted gross margin of approximately 68.5%;
- Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 27.0%;
- Adjusted interest expense of approximately $525 million;
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 8.5% to 9.5%; and
- Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 230 million.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES
As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.3 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.
Third-quarter 2018 cash used in operating activities was $22 million, compared to $83 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the comparable 2017 period.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 6154109. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call will be available from November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET until 11:00 a.m. ET on November 11, 2018 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 6154109.
A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.
VOLTAREN is a registered trademark of Novartis Corporation
COLCRYS is a registered trademark of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
INVANZ is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. Branded - Specialty &
Specialty Products:
XIAFLEX
$
64,214
$
52,511
22
%
$
184,855
$
152,113
22
%
SUPPRELIN LA
20,408
20,638
(1)
%
60,948
63,468
(4)
%
Other Specialty (1)
43,576
40,634
7
%
114,202
113,407
1
%
Total Specialty Products
$
128,198
$
113,783
13
%
$
360,005
$
328,988
9
%
Established Products:
PERCOCET
$
30,730
$
31,349
(2)
%
$
93,539
$
93,183
-
%
VOLTAREN Gel
15,057
19,102
(21)
%
44,185
53,646
(18)
%
OPANA ER
-
14,756
(100)
%
-
82,056
(100)
%
Other Established (2)
46,115
54,813
(16)
%
135,243
171,277
(21)
%
Total Established Products
$
91,902
$
120,020
(23)
%
$
272,967
$
400,162
(32)
%
Total U.S. Branded - Specialty &
$
220,100
$
233,803
(6)
%
$
632,972
$
729,150
(13)
%
U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables:
VASOSTRICT
$
112,333
$
105,741
6
%
$
332,387
$
300,649
11
%
ADRENALIN
35,460
25,335
40
%
101,858
50,464
NM
Ertapenem for injection
25,798
-
NM
25,798
-
NM
Other Sterile Injectables (4)
63,559
70,829
(10)
%
210,804
203,252
4
%
Total U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables (3)
$
237,150
$
201,905
17
%
$
670,847
$
554,365
21
%
Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals
$
257,969
$
294,749
(12)
%
$
748,445
$
1,227,584
(39)
%
Total International Pharmaceuticals
$
30,247
$
56,430
(46)
%
$
108,425
$
189,119
(43)
%
Total Revenues
$
745,466
$
786,887
(5)
%
$
2,160,689
$
2,700,218
(20)
%
__________
(1)
Products included within Other Specialty include TESTOPEL, NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED.
(2)
Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM, EDEX, TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel, including the authorized generics.
(3)
Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2018 or 2017.
(4)
Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL and ephedrine sulfate injection.
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
TOTAL REVENUES
$
745,466
$
786,887
$
2,160,689
$
2,700,218
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues
412,965
514,522
1,198,468
1,722,885
Selling, general and administrative
163,791
135,880
478,615
468,675
Research and development
39,683
39,644
160,431
123,522
Litigation-related and other contingencies, net
(1,750)
(12,352)
15,370
(14,016)
Asset impairment charges
142,217
94,924
613,400
1,023,930
Acquisition-related and integration items
1,288
16,641
13,284
31,711
OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
(12,728)
$
(2,372)
$
(318,879)
$
(656,489)
INTEREST EXPENSE, NET
131,847
127,521
385,896
361,267
LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT
-
-
-
51,734
OTHER INCOME, NET
(1,507)
(2,097)
(33,216)
(10,843)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE
$
(143,068)
$
(127,796)
$
(671,559)
$
(1,058,647)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
3,003
(28,109)
24,729
(97,517)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
(146,071)
$
(99,687)
$
(696,288)
$
(961,130)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
(27,134)
3,017
(43,273)
(705,886)
NET LOSS
$
(173,205)
$
(96,670)
$
(739,561)
$
(1,667,016)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-BASIC:
Continuing operations
$
(0.65)
$
(0.45)
$
(3.11)
$
(4.31)
Discontinued operations
(0.12)
0.02
(0.19)
(3.16)
Basic
$
(0.77)
$
(0.43)
$
(3.30)
$
(7.47)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-DILUTED:
Continuing operations
$
(0.65)
$
(0.45)
$
(3.11)
$
(4.31)
Discontinued operations
(0.12)
0.02
(0.19)
(3.16)
Diluted
$
(0.77)
$
(0.43)
$
(3.30)
$
(7.47)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
Basic
224,132
223,299
223,829
223,157
Diluted
224,132
223,299
223,829
223,157
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in thousands):
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,118,885
$
986,605
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
289,667
320,453
Accounts receivable
467,156
517,436
Inventories, net
332,787
391,437
Other current assets
67,104
55,146
Total current assets
$
2,275,599
$
2,271,077
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
8,246,063
9,364,503
TOTAL ASSETS
$
10,521,662
$
11,635,580
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals
$
1,985,637
$
2,184,618
Other current liabilities
35,831
36,291
Total current liabilities
$
2,021,468
$
2,220,909
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET
8,228,612
8,242,032
OTHER LIABILITIES
491,041
687,759
SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
(219,459)
484,880
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
$
10,521,662
$
11,635,580
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(739,561)
$
(1,667,016)
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
556,503
742,936
Asset impairment charges
613,400
1,023,930
Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds
(233,350)
322,312
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
196,992
$
422,162
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest
$
(56,544)
$
(94,102)
Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net
43,753
96,066
Other
(891)
7,000
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
$
(13,682)
$
8,964
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on borrowings, net
$
(29,535)
$
(12,325)
Other
(33,273)
(123,028)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(62,808)
$
(135,353)
Effect of foreign exchange rate
(608)
3,983
Movement in cash held for sale
-
(1,450)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND
$
119,894
$
298,306
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,311,014
805,180
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
$
1,430,908
$
1,103,486
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.
The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(173,205)
$
(96,670)
$
(739,561)
$
(1,667,016)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,003
(28,109)
24,729
(97,517)
Interest expense, net
131,847
127,521
385,896
361,267
Depreciation and amortization (15)
176,856
183,475
521,325
680,385
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
138,501
$
186,217
$
192,389
$
(722,881)
Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)
$
71
$
66
$
261
$
281
Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)
4,731
775
43,027
6,952
Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)
207
-
2,797
7,899
Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)
3,794
80,693
79,344
120,078
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)
(1,750)
(12,352)
15,370
(14,016)
Asset impairment charges (7)
142,217
94,924
613,400
1,023,930
Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)
519
1,201
1,553
8,137
Fair value of contingent consideration (9)
769
15,440
11,731
23,574
Loss on extinguishment of debt (10)
-
-
-
51,734
Share-based compensation
13,736
13,247
43,722
40,252
Other income, net (16)
(1,507)
(2,097)
(33,216)
(10,843)
Other adjustments
(67)
(58)
(775)
(75)
Discontinued operations, net of tax (13)
27,134
(3,017)
43,273
705,886
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
328,355
$
375,039
$
1,012,876
$
1,240,908
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)
$
(146,071)
$
(99,687)
$
(696,288)
$
(961,130)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
161,275
161,413
471,662
615,490
Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)
71
66
261
281
Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)
4,731
775
43,027
6,952
Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)
207
-
2,797
7,899
Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)
3,794
80,693
79,344
120,078
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)
(1,750)
(12,352)
15,370
(14,016)
Asset impairment charges (7)
142,217
94,924
613,400
1,023,930
Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)
519
1,201
1,553
8,137
Fair value of contingent consideration (9)
769
15,440
11,731
23,574
Loss on extinguishment of debt (10)
-
-
-
51,734
Other (11)
1,353
3,035
(29,908)
(1,133)
Tax adjustments (12)
(2,270)
(41,456)
(25,126)
(195,298)
Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$
164,845
$
204,052
$
487,823
$
686,498
Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Total revenues
Cost of revenues
Gross margin
Gross margin %
Total operating expenses
Operating expense to revenue %
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
Operating margin %
Other non-operating expense, net
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax
Income tax expense
Effective tax rate
(Loss) income from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of tax
Net (loss) income
Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14)
Reported (GAAP)
$ 745,466
$ 412,965
$ 332,501
44.6 %
$ 345,229
46.3 %
$ (12,728)
(1.7)%
$ 130,340
$ (143,068)
$ 3,003
(2.1)%
$ (146,071)
$ (27,134)
$ (173,205)
$ (0.65)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(161,275)
161,275
-
161,275
-
161,275
-
161,275
-
161,275
0.71
Inventory step-up and
-
(71)
71
-
71
-
71
-
71
-
71
-
Upfront and
milestone-related
-
(745)
745
(3,986)
4,731
-
4,731
-
4,731
-
4,731
0.02
Inventory reserve
-
(207)
207
-
207
-
207
-
207
-
207
-
Separation benefits
-
(3,626)
3,626
(168)
3,794
-
3,794
-
3,794
-
3,794
0.02
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
1,750
(1,750)
-
(1,750)
-
(1,750)
-
(1,750)
(0.01)
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(142,217)
142,217
-
142,217
-
142,217
-
142,217
0.62
Acquisition-related
-
-
-
(519)
519
-
519
-
519
-
519
-
Fair value of
-
-
-
(769)
769
-
769
-
769
-
769
-
Other (11)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,353)
1,353
-
1,353
-
1,353
0.01
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,270
(2,270)
-
(2,270)
(0.01)
Exclude discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,134
27,134
-
After considering items
$ 745,466
$ 247,041
$ 498,425
66.9 %
$ 199,320
26.7 %
$ 299,105
40.1 %
$ 128,987
$ 170,118
$ 5,273
3.1 %
$ 164,845
$ -
$ 164,845
$ 0.71
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Total revenues
Cost of revenues
Gross margin
Gross margin %
Total operating expenses
Operating expense to revenue %
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
Operating margin %
Other non-operating expense, net
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax
Income tax (benefit) expense
Effective tax rate
(Loss) income from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of tax
Net (loss) income
Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14)
Reported (GAAP)
$ 786,887
$ 514,522
$ 272,365
34.6 %
$ 274,737
34.9 %
$ (2,372)
(0.3)%
$ 125,424
$ (127,796)
$ (28,109)
22.0 %
$ (99,687)
$ 3,017
$ (96,670)
$ (0.45)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(161,413)
161,413
-
161,413
-
161,413
-
161,413
-
161,413
0.73
Inventory step-up and
-
(66)
66
-
66
-
66
-
66
-
66
-
Upfront and
-
(688)
688
(87)
775
-
775
-
775
-
775
-
Separation benefits
-
(78,680)
78,680
(2,013)
80,693
-
80,693
-
80,693
-
80,693
0.36
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
12,352
(12,352)
-
(12,352)
-
(12,352)
-
(12,352)
(0.06)
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(94,924)
94,924
-
94,924
-
94,924
-
94,924
0.43
Acquisition-related
-
-
-
(1,201)
1,201
-
1,201
-
1,201
-
1,201
0.01
Fair value of
-
-
-
(15,440)
15,440
-
15,440
-
15,440
-
15,440
0.07
Other (11)
-
-
-
-
-
(3,035)
3,035
-
3,035
-
3,035
0.01
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
41,456
(41,456)
-
(41,456)
(0.19)
Exclude discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,017)
(3,017)
-
After considering items
$ 786,887
$ 273,675
$ 513,212
65.2 %
$ 173,424
22.0 %
$ 339,788
43.2 %
$ 122,389
$ 217,399
$ 13,347
6.1 %
$ 204,052
$ -
$ 204,052
$ 0.91
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Total revenues
Cost of revenues
Gross margin
Gross margin %
Total operating expenses
Operating expense to revenue %
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
Operating margin %
Other non-operating expense, net
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax
Income tax expense
Effective tax rate
(Loss) income from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of tax
Net (loss) income
Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14)
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,160,689
$ 1,198,468
$ 962,221
44.5 %
$ 1,281,100
59.3 %
$ (318,879)
(14.8)%
$ 352,680
$ (671,559)
$ 24,729
(3.7)%
$ (696,288)
$ (43,273)
$ (739,561)
$ (3.11)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(471,662)
471,662
-
471,662
-
471,662
-
471,662
-
471,662
2.10
Inventory step-up and
-
(261)
261
-
261
-
261
-
261
-
261
-
Upfront and
-
(2,095)
2,095
(40,932)
43,027
-
43,027
-
43,027
-
43,027
0.19
Inventory reserve
-
(2,797)
2,797
-
2,797
-
2,797
-
2,797
-
2,797
0.01
Separation benefits
-
(57,457)
57,457
(21,887)
79,344
-
79,344
-
79,344
-
79,344
0.34
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
(15,370)
15,370
-
15,370
-
15,370
-
15,370
0.07
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(613,400)
613,400
-
613,400
-
613,400
-
613,400
2.73
Acquisition-related
-
-
-
(1,553)
1,553
-
1,553
-
1,553
-
1,553
0.01
Fair value of
-
-
-
(11,731)
11,731
-
11,731
-
11,731
-
11,731
0.05
Other (11)
-
-
-
630
(630)
29,278
(29,908)
-
(29,908)
-
(29,908)
(0.13)
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
25,126
(25,126)
-
(25,126)
(0.12)
Exclude discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,273
43,273
-
After considering items
$ 2,160,689
$ 664,196
$ 1,496,493
69.3 %
$ 576,857
26.7 %
$ 919,636
42.6 %
$ 381,958
$ 537,678
$ 49,855
9.3 %
$ 487,823
$ -
$ 487,823
$ 2.14
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
Total revenues
Cost of revenues
Gross margin
Gross margin %
Total operating expenses
Operating expense to revenue %
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
Operating margin %
Other non-operating expense, net
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax
Income tax (benefit) expense
Effective tax rate
(Loss) income from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of tax
Net (loss) income
Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14)
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,700,218
$ 1,722,885
$ 977,333
36.2 %
$ 1,633,822
60.5 %
$ (656,489)
(24.3)%
$ 402,158
$ (1,058,647)
$ (97,517)
9.2 %
$ (961,130)
$ (705,886)
$ (1,667,016)
$ (4.31)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(615,490)
615,490
-
615,490
-
615,490
-
615,490
-
615,490
2.75
Inventory step-up and
-
(281)
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
-
Upfront and
-
(2,039)
2,039
(4,913)
6,952
-
6,952
-
6,952
-
6,952
0.03
Inventory reserve
-
(7,899)
7,899
-
7,899
-
7,899
-
7,899
-
7,899
0.04
Separation benefits
-
(85,367)
85,367
(34,711)
120,078
-
120,078
-
120,078
-
120,078
0.54
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
14,016
(14,016)
-
(14,016)
-
(14,016)
-
(14,016)
(0.06)
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(1,023,930)
1,023,930
-
1,023,930
-
1,023,930
-
1,023,930
4.59
Acquisition-related
-
-
-
(8,137)
8,137
-
8,137
-
8,137
-
8,137
0.04
Fair value of
-
-
-
(23,574)
23,574
-
23,574
-
23,574
-
23,574
0.11
Loss on
-
-
-
-
-
(51,734)
51,734
-
51,734
-
51,734
0.23
Other (11)
-
-
-
-
-
1,133
(1,133)
-
(1,133)
-
(1,133)
(0.01)
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
195,298
(195,298)
-
(195,298)
(0.88)
Exclude discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
705,886
705,886
-
After considering items
$ 2,700,218
$ 1,011,809
$ 1,688,409
62.5 %
$ 552,573
20.5 %
$ 1,135,836
42.1 %
$ 351,557
$ 784,279
$ 97,781
12.5 %
$ 686,498
$ -
$ 686,498
$ 3.07
Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:
(1)
Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value
$
149,249
$
151,250
$
446,015
$
585,025
Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value
12,026
10,163
25,647
30,465
Total
$
161,275
$
161,413
$
471,662
$
615,490
(2)
To exclude adjustments for inventory step-up.
(3)
Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Sales-based
$
745
$
-
$
688
$
-
Development-based
-
3,986
-
87
Total
$
745
$
3,986
$
688
$
87
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Sales-based
$
2,095
$
-
$
2,039
$
-
Development-based
-
40,932
-
4,913
Total
$
2,095
$
40,932
$
2,039
$
4,913
(4)
To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to our various restructuring initiatives.
(5)
Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Separation benefits
$
1,711
$
379
$
19,535
$
284
Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation
-
-
59,805
-
Other
1,915
(211)
(660)
1,729
Total
$
3,626
$
168
$
78,680
$
2,013
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Separation benefits
$
15,479
$
17,215
$
21,805
$
19,539
Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation
35,177
-
59,805
398
Other
6,801
4,672
3,757
14,774
Total
$
57,457
$
21,887
$
85,367
$
34,711
(6)
To exclude litigation-related settlement charges, reimbursements and certain settlements proceeds related to suits filed by our subsidiaries.
(7)
Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Goodwill impairment charges
$
-
$
-
$
391,000
$
288,745
Other intangible asset impairment charges
140,609
78,300
217,576
674,177
Property, plant and equipment impairment charges
1,608
16,624
4,824
61,008
Total asset impairment charges
$
142,217
$
94,924
$
613,400
$
1,023,930
(8)
Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions. Amounts included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,476
Acquisition costs
519
-
1,553
-
Other
-
1,201
-
3,661
Total
$
519
$
1,201
$
1,553
$
8,137
(9)
To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes in market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.
(10)
To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with our April 2017 refinancing.
(11)
Other adjustments included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Operating
Other non-
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement
$
-
$
1,528
$
-
$
3,005
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets
-
(177)
-
-
Other miscellaneous
-
2
-
30
Total
$
-
$
1,353
$
-
$
3,035
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
Operating
Other non-
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement
$
-
$
(1,560)
$
-
$
(2,922)
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets
-
(24,014)
-
-
Other miscellaneous
(630)
(3,704)
-
1,789
Total
$
(630)
$
(29,278)
$
-
$
(1,133)
(12)
Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
(13)
To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.
(14)
Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP EPS
224,132
223,299
223,829
223,157
Non-GAAP EPS
232,358
224,216
228,195
223,779
(15)
Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.
(16)
To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):
Twelve Months
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(1,107,978)
Income tax benefit
(128,047)
Interest expense, net
512,857
Depreciation and amortization (15)
698,646
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(24,522)
Inventory step-up and other cost savings
$
370
Upfront and milestone-related payments
45,558
Inventory reserve increase from restructuring
8,576
Separation benefits and other restructuring
158,036
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net
215,376
Asset impairment charges
743,846
Acquisition-related and integration costs
1,553
Fair value of contingent consideration
38,106
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
Share-based compensation
53,619
Other income, net
(39,396)
Other adjustments
(926)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
140,109
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
1,340,305
Calculation of Net Debt:
Debt
$
8,262,762
Cash (excluding Restricted Cash)
1,118,885
Net Debt (non-GAAP)
$
7,143,877
Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:
Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
5.3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.
Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which could be significant.
See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.
About Endo International plc
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements by Mr. Campanelli, as well as other statements regarding product development, market potential, corporate strategy, optimization efforts and restructurings, timing, closing and expected benefits and value from any acquisition, expected growth and regulatory approvals, together with Endo's earnings per share from continuing operations amounts, product net sales, revenue forecasts and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results. Because forecasts are inherently estimates that cannot be made with precision, Endo's performance at times differs materially from its estimates and targets, and Endo often does not know what the actual results will be until after the end of the applicable reporting period. Therefore, Endo will not report or comment on its progress during a current quarter except through public announcement. Any statement made by others with respect to progress during a current quarter cannot be attributed to Endo.
All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: changing competitive, market and regulatory conditions; changes in legislation; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for its intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of strategic initiatives; the timing or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations or claims or actual or contingent liabilities, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; timing and uncertainty of any acquisition, including the possibility that various closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived, uncertainty surrounding the successful integration of any acquired business and failure to achieve the expected financial and commercial results from such acquisition; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully maintain a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including higher unemployment, political instability, financial hardship, consumer confidence and debt levels, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, fluctuations or devaluations in the value of sovereign government debt, as well as the general impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required to do so by law.
Additional information concerning the above-referenced risk factors and other risk factors can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department by calling 484-216-0000.