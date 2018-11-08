Endo Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third-quarter 2018 revenues of $745 million compared to third-quarter 2017 revenues of $787 million

Third-quarter 2018 XIAFLEX franchise revenues increased 22 percent versus third-quarter 2017 to $64 million

Third-quarter 2018 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 17 percent versus third-quarter 2017 to $237 million

Company raises 2018 financial guidance

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported third-quarter 2018 financial results, including:

Revenues of $745 million , a decrease of 5 percent compared to third-quarter 2017 revenues of $787 million ; revenues increased 4 percent compared to second-quarter 2018.

, a decrease of 5 percent compared to third-quarter 2017 revenues of ; revenues increased 4 percent compared to second-quarter 2018. Reported net loss from continuing operations of $146 million compared to third-quarter 2017 reported net loss from continuing operations of $100 million .

compared to third-quarter 2017 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65 compared to third-quarter 2017 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45 .

compared to third-quarter 2017 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $165 million compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations of $204 million .

compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.71 compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.91 .

compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $328 million compared to third-quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $375 million .

"We had strong operational performance in the quarter, delivering double-digit growth in our U.S. Branded Sterile Injectables business and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals business," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are focused on enhancing our capabilities in these businesses through the Somerset/Wintac acquisition, which we anticipate will close during the first quarter of 2019, and on our planned expansion into the medical aesthetics market. On that front, I am extremely pleased with the previously reported positive results from the Phase 3 CCH for cellulite clinical trials and I look forward to taking the next steps to bring this treatment to patients."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Total Revenues $ 745,466



$ 786,887



(5) %

$ 2,160,689



$ 2,700,218



(20) % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (146,071)



$ (99,687)



47 %

$ (696,288)



$ (961,130)



(28) % Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 224,132



223,299



- %

223,829



223,157



- % Reported Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.65)



$ (0.45)



44 %

$ (3.11)



$ (4.31)



(28) % Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 164,845



$ 204,052



(19) %

$ 487,823



$ 686,498



(29) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1 232,358



224,216



4 %

228,195



223,779



2 % Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $ 0.71



$ 0.91



(22) %

$ 2.14



$ 3.07



(30) %

__________ (1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $745 million in third-quarter 2018 compared to $787 million in the same period in 2017. This performance was primarily attributable to competitive pressures and product discontinuations in the U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical segment, the divestiture of the Company's Mexican business, Somar, and the voluntary market withdrawal of OPANA ER. These factors were partially offset by the launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ, and continued strong growth in the U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables segment.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $146 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $100 million during the same period in 2017. This result was primarily attributable to the gross margin impact of the quarter's revenue reduction and increased asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations for third-quarter 2018 was $0.65 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45 in third-quarter 2017.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $165 million compared to $204 million in third-quarter 2017. This performance was primarily attributable to the divestiture of Somar and the voluntary market withdrawal of OPANA ER. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in third-quarter 2018 was $0.71 compared to $0.91 in third-quarter 2017.

U.S. BRANDED - SPECIALTY & ESTABLISHED PHARMACEUTICALS

In November 2018, the Company reported positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks. Trial subjects receiving CCH showed highly statistically significant levels of improvement in the appearance of cellulite with treatment, as measured by the trial's primary endpoint.

Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $220 million compared to $234 million in third-quarter 2017; this performance was primarily attributable to the voluntary cessation of OPANA ER shipments in third-quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of OPANA ER, revenues were consistent with third-quarter 2017.

compared to in third-quarter 2017; this performance was primarily attributable to the voluntary cessation of OPANA ER shipments in third-quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of OPANA ER, revenues were consistent with third-quarter 2017. Specialty Products revenues increased 13 percent in third-quarter 2018 compared to third-quarter 2017, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX. Sales of XIAFLEX increased 22 percent compared to third-quarter 2017; this increase was primarily attributable to volume growth in both Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications.

U.S. BRANDED - STERILE INJECTABLES

During third-quarter 2018, the U.S. Branded Sterile Injectables segment launched ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ.

Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables results include:

Revenues of $237 million , an increase of 17 percent compared to third-quarter 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to the launch of ertapenem for injection and the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN and VASOSTRICT.

U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

During third-quarter 2018, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched 3 products, including colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of COLCRYS, which was the result of a first-to-file paragraph four settlement agreement.

Third-quarter 2018 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $258 million compared to $295 million in third-quarter 2017; this performance was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the generic business and previously announced product discontinuations, partially offset by the launch of colchicine tablets.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2018 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $30 million, compared to $56 million in the same period in 2017. This performance is primarily attributable to the Somar divestiture in the fourth-quarter of 2017.

2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the full twelve months ending December 31, 2018, at current exchange rates, Endo is raising its financial guidance. The Company now estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.87 billion and $2.92 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $2.65 and $2.75 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.32 billion and $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2018 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 68.5%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 27.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $525 million ;

; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 8.5% to 9.5%; and

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 230 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.3 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Third-quarter 2018 cash used in operating activities was $22 million, compared to $83 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the comparable 2017 period.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Growth

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Growth

2018

2017



2018

2017

U.S. Branded - Specialty &

Established Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX $ 64,214



$ 52,511



22 %

$ 184,855



$ 152,113



22 % SUPPRELIN LA 20,408



20,638



(1) %

60,948



63,468



(4) % Other Specialty (1) 43,576



40,634



7 %

114,202



113,407



1 % Total Specialty Products $ 128,198



$ 113,783



13 %

$ 360,005



$ 328,988



9 % Established Products:





















PERCOCET $ 30,730



$ 31,349



(2) %

$ 93,539



$ 93,183



- % VOLTAREN Gel 15,057



19,102



(21) %

44,185



53,646



(18) % OPANA ER -



14,756



(100) %

-



82,056



(100) % Other Established (2) 46,115



54,813



(16) %

135,243



171,277



(21) % Total Established Products $ 91,902



$ 120,020



(23) %

$ 272,967



$ 400,162



(32) % Total U.S. Branded - Specialty &

Established Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 220,100



$ 233,803



(6) %

$ 632,972



$ 729,150



(13) % U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT $ 112,333



$ 105,741



6 %

$ 332,387



$ 300,649



11 % ADRENALIN 35,460



25,335



40 %

101,858



50,464



NM Ertapenem for injection 25,798



-



NM

25,798



-



NM Other Sterile Injectables (4) 63,559



70,829



(10) %

210,804



203,252



4 % Total U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables (3) $ 237,150



$ 201,905



17 %

$ 670,847



$ 554,365



21 % Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 257,969



$ 294,749



(12) %

$ 748,445



$ 1,227,584



(39) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 30,247



$ 56,430



(46) %

$ 108,425



$ 189,119



(43) % Total Revenues $ 745,466



$ 786,887



(5) %

$ 2,160,689



$ 2,700,218



(20) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include TESTOPEL, NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM, EDEX, TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel, including the authorized generics. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2018 or 2017. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 TOTAL REVENUES $ 745,466



$ 786,887



$ 2,160,689



$ 2,700,218

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 412,965



514,522



1,198,468



1,722,885

Selling, general and administrative 163,791



135,880



478,615



468,675

Research and development 39,683



39,644



160,431



123,522

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net (1,750)



(12,352)



15,370



(14,016)

Asset impairment charges 142,217



94,924



613,400



1,023,930

Acquisition-related and integration items 1,288



16,641



13,284



31,711

OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (12,728)



$ (2,372)



$ (318,879)



$ (656,489)

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 131,847



127,521



385,896



361,267

LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT -



-



-



51,734

OTHER INCOME, NET (1,507)



(2,097)



(33,216)



(10,843)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE

INCOME TAX $ (143,068)



$ (127,796)



$ (671,559)



$ (1,058,647)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 3,003



(28,109)



24,729



(97,517)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (146,071)



$ (99,687)



$ (696,288)



$ (961,130)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (27,134)



3,017



(43,273)



(705,886)

NET LOSS $ (173,205)



$ (96,670)



$ (739,561)



$ (1,667,016)

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (0.65)



$ (0.45)



$ (3.11)



$ (4.31)

Discontinued operations (0.12)



0.02



(0.19)



(3.16)

Basic $ (0.77)



$ (0.43)



$ (3.30)



$ (7.47)

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (0.65)



$ (0.45)



$ (3.11)



$ (4.31)

Discontinued operations (0.12)



0.02



(0.19)



(3.16)

Diluted $ (0.77)



$ (0.43)



$ (3.30)



$ (7.47)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 224,132



223,299



223,829



223,157

Diluted 224,132



223,299



223,829



223,157



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in thousands):



September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,118,885



$ 986,605

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 289,667



320,453

Accounts receivable 467,156



517,436

Inventories, net 332,787



391,437

Other current assets 67,104



55,146

Total current assets $ 2,275,599



$ 2,271,077

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,246,063



9,364,503

TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,521,662



$ 11,635,580

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,985,637



$ 2,184,618

Other current liabilities 35,831



36,291

Total current liabilities $ 2,021,468



$ 2,220,909

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,228,612



8,242,032

OTHER LIABILITIES 491,041



687,759

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY (219,459)



484,880

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 10,521,662



$ 11,635,580



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (739,561)



$ (1,667,016)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 556,503



742,936

Asset impairment charges 613,400



1,023,930

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (233,350)



322,312

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 196,992



$ 422,162

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (56,544)



$ (94,102)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 43,753



96,066

Other (891)



7,000

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (13,682)



$ 8,964

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (29,535)



$ (12,325)

Other (33,273)



(123,028)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (62,808)



$ (135,353)

Effect of foreign exchange rate (608)



3,983

Movement in cash held for sale -



(1,450)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND

RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 119,894



$ 298,306

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,311,014



805,180

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,430,908



$ 1,103,486



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (173,205)



$ (96,670)



$ (739,561)



$ (1,667,016)

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,003



(28,109)



24,729



(97,517)

Interest expense, net 131,847



127,521



385,896



361,267

Depreciation and amortization (15) 176,856



183,475



521,325



680,385

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 138,501



$ 186,217



$ 192,389



$ (722,881)

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ 71



$ 66



$ 261



$ 281

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 4,731



775



43,027



6,952

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 207



-



2,797



7,899

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 3,794



80,693



79,344



120,078

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (1,750)



(12,352)



15,370



(14,016)

Asset impairment charges (7) 142,217



94,924



613,400



1,023,930

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) 519



1,201



1,553



8,137

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 769



15,440



11,731



23,574

Loss on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



-



51,734

Share-based compensation 13,736



13,247



43,722



40,252

Other income, net (16) (1,507)



(2,097)



(33,216)



(10,843)

Other adjustments (67)



(58)



(775)



(75)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13) 27,134



(3,017)



43,273



705,886

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 328,355



$ 375,039



$ 1,012,876



$ 1,240,908



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (146,071)



$ (99,687)



$ (696,288)



$ (961,130)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 161,275



161,413



471,662



615,490

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) 71



66



261



281

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 4,731



775



43,027



6,952

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 207



-



2,797



7,899

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 3,794



80,693



79,344



120,078

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (1,750)



(12,352)



15,370



(14,016)

Asset impairment charges (7) 142,217



94,924



613,400



1,023,930

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) 519



1,201



1,553



8,137

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 769



15,440



11,731



23,574

Loss on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



-



51,734

Other (11) 1,353



3,035



(29,908)



(1,133)

Tax adjustments (12) (2,270)



(41,456)



(25,126)



(195,298)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 164,845



$ 204,052



$ 487,823



$ 686,498



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018



Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP)

$ 745,466

$ 412,965

$ 332,501

44.6 %

$ 345,229

46.3 %

$ (12,728)

(1.7)%

$ 130,340

$ (143,068)

$ 3,003

(2.1)%

$ (146,071)

$ (27,134)

$ (173,205)

$ (0.65) Items impacting

comparability:































































Amortization of

intangible assets (1)

-

(161,275)

161,275





-





161,275





-

161,275

-





161,275

-

161,275

0.71 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2)

-

(71)

71





-





71





-

71

-





71

-

71

- Upfront and milestone-related

payments (3)

-

(745)

745





(3,986)





4,731





-

4,731

-





4,731

-

4,731

0.02 Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4)

-

(207)

207





-





207





-

207

-





207

-

207

- Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5)

-

(3,626)

3,626





(168)





3,794





-

3,794

-





3,794

-

3,794

0.02 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6)

-

-

-





1,750





(1,750)





-

(1,750)

-





(1,750)

-

(1,750)

(0.01) Asset impairment

charges (7)

-

-

-





(142,217)





142,217





-

142,217

-





142,217

-

142,217

0.62 Acquisition-related

and integration costs (8)

-

-

-





(519)





519





-

519

-





519

-

519

- Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9)

-

-

-





(769)





769





-

769

-





769

-

769

- Other (11)

-

-

-





-





-





(1,353)

1,353

-





1,353

-

1,353

0.01 Tax adjustments (12)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

2,270





(2,270)

-

(2,270)

(0.01) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax (13)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

27,134

27,134

- After considering items

(non-GAAP)

$ 745,466

$ 247,041

$ 498,425

66.9 %

$ 199,320

26.7 %

$ 299,105

40.1 %

$ 128,987

$ 170,118

$ 5,273

3.1 %

$ 164,845

$ -

$ 164,845

$ 0.71





































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2017



Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP)

$ 786,887

$ 514,522

$ 272,365

34.6 %

$ 274,737

34.9 %

$ (2,372)

(0.3)%

$ 125,424

$ (127,796)

$ (28,109)

22.0 %

$ (99,687)

$ 3,017

$ (96,670)

$ (0.45) Items impacting

comparability:































































Amortization of

intangible assets (1)

-

(161,413)

161,413





-





161,413





-

161,413

-





161,413

-

161,413

0.73 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2)

-

(66)

66





-





66





-

66

-





66

-

66

- Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3)

-

(688)

688





(87)





775





-

775

-





775

-

775

- Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5)

-

(78,680)

78,680





(2,013)





80,693





-

80,693

-





80,693

-

80,693

0.36 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6)

-

-

-





12,352





(12,352)





-

(12,352)

-





(12,352)

-

(12,352)

(0.06) Asset impairment

charges (7)

-

-

-





(94,924)





94,924





-

94,924

-





94,924

-

94,924

0.43 Acquisition-related

and integration

costs (8)

-

-

-





(1,201)





1,201





-

1,201

-





1,201

-

1,201

0.01 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9)

-

-

-





(15,440)





15,440





-

15,440

-





15,440

-

15,440

0.07 Other (11)

-

-

-





-





-





(3,035)

3,035

-





3,035

-

3,035

0.01 Tax adjustments (12)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

41,456





(41,456)

-

(41,456)

(0.19) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax (13)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

(3,017)

(3,017)

- After considering items

(non-GAAP)

$ 786,887

$ 273,675

$ 513,212

65.2 %

$ 173,424

22.0 %

$ 339,788

43.2 %

$ 122,389

$ 217,399

$ 13,347

6.1 %

$ 204,052

$ -

$ 204,052

$ 0.91





































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018



Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP)

$ 2,160,689

$ 1,198,468

$ 962,221

44.5 %

$ 1,281,100

59.3 %

$ (318,879)

(14.8)%

$ 352,680

$ (671,559)

$ 24,729

(3.7)%

$ (696,288)

$ (43,273)

$ (739,561)

$ (3.11) Items impacting

comparability:































































Amortization of

intangible assets (1)

-

(471,662)

471,662





-





471,662





-

471,662

-





471,662

-

471,662

2.10 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2)

-

(261)

261





-





261





-

261

-





261

-

261

- Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3)

-

(2,095)

2,095





(40,932)





43,027





-

43,027

-





43,027

-

43,027

0.19 Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4)

-

(2,797)

2,797





-





2,797





-

2,797

-





2,797

-

2,797

0.01 Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5)

-

(57,457)

57,457





(21,887)





79,344





-

79,344

-





79,344

-

79,344

0.34 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6)

-

-

-





(15,370)





15,370





-

15,370

-





15,370

-

15,370

0.07 Asset impairment

charges (7)

-

-

-





(613,400)





613,400





-

613,400

-





613,400

-

613,400

2.73 Acquisition-related

and integration costs (8)

-

-

-





(1,553)





1,553





-

1,553

-





1,553

-

1,553

0.01 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9)

-

-

-





(11,731)





11,731





-

11,731

-





11,731

-

11,731

0.05 Other (11)

-

-

-





630





(630)





29,278

(29,908)

-





(29,908)

-

(29,908)

(0.13) Tax adjustments (12)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

25,126





(25,126)

-

(25,126)

(0.12) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax (13)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

43,273

43,273

- After considering items

(non-GAAP)

$ 2,160,689

$ 664,196

$ 1,496,493

69.3 %

$ 576,857

26.7 %

$ 919,636

42.6 %

$ 381,958

$ 537,678

$ 49,855

9.3 %

$ 487,823

$ -

$ 487,823

$ 2.14





































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017



Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP)

$ 2,700,218

$ 1,722,885

$ 977,333

36.2 %

$ 1,633,822

60.5 %

$ (656,489)

(24.3)%

$ 402,158

$ (1,058,647)

$ (97,517)

9.2 %

$ (961,130)

$ (705,886)

$ (1,667,016)

$ (4.31) Items impacting

comparability:































































Amortization of

intangible assets (1)

-

(615,490)

615,490





-





615,490





-

615,490

-





615,490

-

615,490

2.75 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2)

-

(281)

281





-





281





-

281

-





281

-

281

- Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3)

-

(2,039)

2,039





(4,913)





6,952





-

6,952

-





6,952

-

6,952

0.03 Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4)

-

(7,899)

7,899





-





7,899





-

7,899

-





7,899

-

7,899

0.04 Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5)

-

(85,367)

85,367





(34,711)





120,078





-

120,078

-





120,078

-

120,078

0.54 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6)

-

-

-





14,016





(14,016)





-

(14,016)

-





(14,016)

-

(14,016)

(0.06) Asset impairment

charges (7)

-

-

-





(1,023,930)





1,023,930





-

1,023,930

-





1,023,930

-

1,023,930

4.59 Acquisition-related

and integration costs (8)

-

-

-





(8,137)





8,137





-

8,137

-





8,137

-

8,137

0.04 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (9)

-

-

-





(23,574)





23,574





-

23,574

-





23,574

-

23,574

0.11 Loss on

extinguishment

of debt (10)

-

-

-





-





-





(51,734)

51,734

-





51,734

-

51,734

0.23 Other (11)

-

-

-





-





-





1,133

(1,133)

-





(1,133)

-

(1,133)

(0.01) Tax adjustments (12)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

195,298





(195,298)

-

(195,298)

(0.88) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax (13)

-

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

705,886

705,886

- After considering items

(non-GAAP)

$ 2,700,218

$ 1,011,809

$ 1,688,409

62.5 %

$ 552,573

20.5 %

$ 1,135,836

42.1 %

$ 351,557

$ 784,279

$ 97,781

12.5 %

$ 686,498

$ -

$ 686,498

$ 3.07

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value

step-up from contingent consideration $ 149,249



$ 151,250



$ 446,015



$ 585,025



Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value

step-up from contingent consideration 12,026



10,163



25,647



30,465



Total $ 161,275



$ 161,413



$ 471,662



$ 615,490





(2) To exclude adjustments for inventory step-up.



(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Sales-based $ 745



$ -



$ 688



$ -



Development-based -



3,986



-



87



Total $ 745



$ 3,986



$ 688



$ 87











Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Sales-based $ 2,095



$ -



$ 2,039



$ -



Development-based -



40,932



-



4,913



Total $ 2,095



$ 40,932



$ 2,039



$ 4,913





(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to our various restructuring initiatives.



(5) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):













Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Separation benefits $ 1,711



$ 379



$ 19,535



$ 284



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

charges -



-



59,805



-



Other 1,915



(211)



(660)



1,729



Total $ 3,626



$ 168



$ 78,680



$ 2,013











Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Separation benefits $ 15,479



$ 17,215



$ 21,805



$ 19,539



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

charges 35,177



-



59,805



398



Other 6,801



4,672



3,757



14,774



Total $ 57,457



$ 21,887



$ 85,367



$ 34,711





(6) To exclude litigation-related settlement charges, reimbursements and certain settlements proceeds related to suits filed by our subsidiaries.



(7) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Goodwill impairment charges $ -



$ -



$ 391,000



$ 288,745



Other intangible asset impairment charges 140,609



78,300



217,576



674,177



Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 1,608



16,624



4,824



61,008



Total asset impairment charges $ 142,217



$ 94,924



$ 613,400



$ 1,023,930





(8) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions. Amounts included the following (in thousands):













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees) $ -



$ -



$ -



$ 4,476



Acquisition costs 519



-



1,553



-



Other -



1,201



-



3,661



Total $ 519



$ 1,201



$ 1,553



$ 8,137





(9) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes in market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.



(10) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with our April 2017 refinancing.



(11) Other adjustments included the following (in thousands):









Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 1,528



$ -



$ 3,005



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(177)



-



-



Other miscellaneous -



2



-



30



Total $ -



$ 1,353



$ -



$ 3,035











Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017



Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (1,560)



$ -



$ (2,922)



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(24,014)



-



-



Other miscellaneous (630)



(3,704)



-



1,789



Total $ (630)



$ (29,278)



$ -



$ (1,133)





(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(13) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(14) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP EPS

224,132



223,299



223,829

223,157

Non-GAAP EPS

232,358



224,216



228,195

223,779



(15) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.



(16) To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended

September 30,

2018

Net loss (GAAP) $ (1,107,978)

Income tax benefit (128,047)

Interest expense, net 512,857

Depreciation and amortization (15) 698,646

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (24,522)





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 370

Upfront and milestone-related payments 45,558

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring 8,576

Separation benefits and other restructuring 158,036

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 215,376

Asset impairment charges 743,846

Acquisition-related and integration costs 1,553

Fair value of contingent consideration 38,106

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

Share-based compensation 53,619

Other income, net (39,396)

Other adjustments (926)

Discontinued operations, net of tax 140,109

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,340,305





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,262,762

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,118,885

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 7,143,877





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:



Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

