lynx
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 
08.11.2018 | 13:05
Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics (Biclonics), today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 3:20 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 combination trial in two metastatic breast cancer populations. MCLA-128 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in gastric, ovarian, endometrial and non-small cell lung cancers. Additional pipeline programs include MCLA-117, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, and MCLA-158, a Biclonics being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors with an initial focus on metastatic colorectal cancer. Through its collaboration with Incyte Corporation, Merus is also developing a preclinical bispecific antibody designed to bind to PD-L1 and a non-disclosed second immunomodulatory target. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl


