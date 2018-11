WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) on Thursday estimates 2018 production to be currently expected between 60,100 and 60,600 BOE/d, within the Company's original guidance range of 60,000 to 64,000 BOE/d.



The Company's 2018 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, is expected to be in the upper half of its previously estimated range of $300 million to $325 million.



