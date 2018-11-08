National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ: NESR; NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific region, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Operating and Financial Highlights
- Revenue on a combined basis grew by over 10% from the prior quarter and by more than 20% compared to the prior year quarter with new contract start-ups and product offerings as well as increases in market share in NESR's key markets.
- Net income of $16.2 million for the successor quarter period compared to a net loss for the preceding period of $4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA on a combined basis for the third quarter was $46.5 million, a sequential growth in excess of 30% on the back of increased service intensity and startup of new contracts as well as realization of integration synergies.
- Signed an agreement with Dhahran Techno Valley Company ("DTVC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of King Fahd University of Petroleum, to create a global center for the development of scientific research in DTVC. This is in line with NESR's vision to create an open source platform in the region to partner with innovative technology companies to create fit for purpose technologies for our customers in the region.
- Acquired quality coiled tubing and pumping assets of North American service company to deploy in the MENA region.
"We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter," said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. "NESR is attractively positioned, with the ability to capitalize on its footprint across the MENA region. We remain encouraged by the outlook for our key markets, and we believe the services industry in the region will continue to grow further over the coming quarters. Additionally, as MENA activity increases in the fourth quarter, we have been deploying our resources strategically to take advantage of this trend."
Mr. Foda continued, "I am very proud of the employees of both companies we acquired as our integration efforts continue to exceed expectations and are showing significant results. At NESR, we value agility, empowerment and fast decision making and this quarter's operational and financial results are a testimony to the hard work of our personnel as well as the faith our customers have placed in our ability to deliver superior execution. Our ability to respond quickly and efficiently to our customers' needs has already distinguished us and will continue to be a competitive advantage. We are very excited about the future and we have talented, motivated teams to execute at the highest levels of quality."
Production Services Segment Results
Production Services contributed $88.7 million to consolidated revenue for the 2018 Successor third quarter period. Segment EBITDA totaled $33.2 million in the quarter. In addition to higher activity across all our product lines, this segment benefitted from the redeployment of idle assets where operations overlapped as well as from contract start-up costs recorded in the second quarter which did not recur in the third quarter.
See "Business Combination Accounting and Presentation of Results of Operations" section below for additional information on current reporting conventions.
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
(in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
July 1 to September 30
June 7 to September 30
January 1 to June 6
July 1 to September 30
January 1 to September 30
Revenue
$88,666
$117,268
$112,295
$59,164
$164,493
Segment EBITDA
$33,180
$41,952
$36,836
$21,252
$58,463
Drilling and Evaluation Services Segment Results
Drilling and Evaluation Services contributed $56.9 million to consolidated revenue for the 2018 Successor third quarter period. Segment EBITDA totaled $17.6 million in the quarter. The improved performance of this segment was most noticeably impacted by new drilling contract start-ups with improved pricing along with the continued growth and expansion of our evaluation service offerings.
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
(in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
July 1 to September 30
June 7 to September 30
January 1 to June 6
July 1 to September 30
January 1 to September 30
Revenue
$56,914
$73,298
$24,732
$11,289
$29,288
Segment EBITDA
$17,630
$18,905
$3,267
$1,618
$3,277
Offsetting our segment results were certain Corporate costs which are not yet allocated to segment operations.
Net Income and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Results
The Company had Successor period net income for the third quarter totaling $16.2 million, which includes the impact of $2.4 million of transaction and integration costs related to the combination transaction completed in June 2018 and $3.6 million of purchase accounting related amortization costs incurred in the quarter. On a combined basis, the Company had Adjusted EBITDA of $111.8 million for the year to date period through September 30, 2018. Adjustments to EBITDA include transaction and integration costs of $25 million for the 2018 period.
Balance Sheet
Cash and cash equivalents were $67.6 million as of September 30, 2018 (Successor), compared to $27.5 million as of December 31, 2017 (Predecessor) and $36.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The Company had $355.3 million in debt as of September 30, 2018 including a $50 million convertible loan facility with an implied conversion price of 11.244 per share. During July, the Company completed a refinancing of its $50 million bridge loan facility to term out the debt. Additionally, in July the Company entered into a previously disclosed $50 million working capital facility and drew down $25 million under the facility. During August, the Company drew down the remaining $25 million to provide the company with financial flexibility and seize growth opportunities as and when they arise.
The Company purchased certain assets from a North American service company for $7 million in cash. Offsetting these asset additions were additional adjustments to the fixed asset values made as part of the Company's finalization of purchase price accounting.
Improvements to working capital efficiency were initiated post-combination and the Company anticipates additional benefits from these actions to be reflected in the year-end balance sheet.
Predecessor/Successor Accounting Treatment
NESR continues to report in a Predecessor/Successor format whereby the National Petroleum Services ("NPS") legacy entity is the Predecessor for periods prior to the completion of the business combination on June 7, 2018 and NESR, including NPS and Gulf Energy Services ("GES"), is the Successor for post-transaction periods.
Conference Call Information
NESR will host a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to discuss the third quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time) and 6:00 PM UAE time.
Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the call are encouraged to participate by dialing into the toll-free line at 1-877-407-0312 or the international line at 1-201-389-0899. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available in the investors section of www.nesr.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event in the investors section of the Company's website.
About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.
Business Combination Accounting and Presentation of Results of Operations
As a result of the Business Combination, NESR was determined to be the accounting acquirer and NPS was determined to be the predecessor for SEC reporting purposes. Pursuant to Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 805, Business Combinations ("ASC 805"), a preliminary assessment was made as of the acquisition-date fair value of the purchase consideration paid by NESR to effect the Business Combination was allocated to the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed based on their estimated fair values. As a result of the application of the acquisition method of accounting resulting from the Business Combination, the financial statements and certain footnote presentations separate our presentations into two distinct sets of reporting periods, the periods before the consummation of the transaction ("Predecessor Periods") and the period after that date ("Successor Period"), to indicate the application of the different basis of accounting between the periods presented. The Predecessor Periods reflect the historical financial information of NPS prior to the Business Combination, while the Successor Period reflects our consolidated financial information, including the results of NPS and GES, after the Business Combination. The Successor Periods are from June 7, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Predecessor Periods are from January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017, for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and from January 1, 2018 to June 6, 2018.
Note
This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements about the benefits and synergies of the recently completed business combination transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NESR's views as of any subsequent date, and NESR does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, NESR's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include NESR's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of NESR to grow and manage growth profitably following the transaction; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that NESR may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in NESR's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
67,560
27,545
Accounts receivable, net
76,758
58,174
Unbilled revenue
96,895
24,167
Inventories
65,765
32,313
Other current assets
47,142
19,656
Total current assets
354,120
161,855
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
304,727
264,269
Intangible assets
140,894
10
Goodwill
532,441
182,053
Other assets
8,836
11,385
Total assets
$1,341,018
$619,572
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Accounts payable
54,345
25,132
Accrued expenses
55,795
23,324
Current portion of loans and borrowings
16,368
-
Short-term borrowings
71,940
8,773
Other current liabilities
37,933
5,228
Total current liabilities
236,381
62,457
Loans and borrowings
266,964
147,024
Other liabilities
26,126
20,662
Total liabilities
529,471
230,143
Commitments
-
-
Equity
Successor preferred shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Predecessor common stock, par value $1; 370,000,000 shares authorized; 342,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017
-
342,250
Successor common stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 85,562,769 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018
801,546
-
Predecessor convertible redeemable shares
-
27,750
Additional paid in capital
331
3,345
Retained earnings
8,745
18,480
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
-
(436)
Total shareholders' equity
810,622
391,389
Non-controlling interests
925
(1,960)
Total equity
811,547
389,429
Total liabilities and equity
$1,341,018
$619,572
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
2018
2018
2017
Period fromJuly 1 toSeptember 30
Period fromJune 7 toSeptember 30
Period fromJanuary 1 toJune 6
Period FromJuly 1 toSeptember 30
Period FromJanuary 1 toSeptember 30
Revenues
$145,580
$190,566
$137,027
$70,453
$193,781
Cost of products and services
(102,349)
(139,404)
(104,242)
(50,551)
(142,722)
Gross profit
43,231
51,162
32,785
19,902
51,059
Selling, general and administrative expense
(13,759)
(22,779)
(19,969)
(7,514)
(22,851)
Amortization
(3,577)
(5,116)
(10)
(158)
(304)
Operating income
25,895
23,267
12,806
12,230
27,904
Interest expense, net
(6,199)
(8,099)
(4,090)
(712)
(3,985)
Other income (expense), net
450
(18)
362
(1,151)
(1,339)
Income before income taxes
20,146
15,150
9,078
10,367
22,580
Income taxes
(3,989)
(2,960)
(2,342)
313
(1,641)
Net income
16,157
12,190
6,736
10,680
20,939
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
47
(172)
(881)
(558)
(1,770)
Net income attributable to shareholders
$16,110
$12,362
$7,617
$11,238
$22,709
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
85,562,769
85,562,769
348,524,566
342,250,000
342,250,000
Diluted
85,912,715
85,840,312
370,000,000
370,000,000
370,000,000
Net earnings per share
Basic
0.19
0.14
0.02
0.03
0.07
Diluted
0.19
0.14
0.02
0.03
0.06
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
2018
2018
2017
Period fromJuly 1 toSeptember 30
Period fromJune 7 toSeptember 30
Period fromJanuary 1 toJune 6
Period fromJuly 1 toSeptember 30
Period fromJanuary 1 toSeptember 30
Net income
$16,157
$12,190
$6,736
$10,680
$20,939
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
(16)
364
338
Other comprehensive earnings
16,157
12,190
6,720
11,044
21,277
Total comprehensive earnings
$16,157
$12,190
$6,720
$11,044
$21,277
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Predecessor (NPS)
Shares Outstanding
Common Stock
Redeemable Convertible Shares Outstanding
Redeemable Convertible Shares
Additional Paid In Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)
Total Company Stockholders' Equity
Noncontrolling Interests
Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at January 1, 2018
342,250,000
$342,250
27,750,000
$27,750
$3,345
$(436)
$18,480
$391,389
$(1,960)
$389,429
Net income (loss)
7,617
7,617
(881)
6,736
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(16)
(16)
(16)
Conversion of redeemable shares
6,274,566
6,275
(6,274,566)
(6,275)
-
-
Dividends paid
(48,210)
(48,210)
(48,210)
Amount of Provision for Zakat
(767)
(767)
(767)
Balance at June 6, 2018
348,524,566
$348,525
21,475,434
$21,475
$3,345
$(452)
$(22,880)
$350,013
$(2,841)
$347,172
Successor (NESR)
Ordinary Shares
Redeemable Convertible Shares Outstanding
Additional Paid in Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)
Total Shareholders' Equity
Noncontrolling Interests
Total Equity
Shares
Amount
Balances at June 7, 2018
11,730,425
$56,602
-
$(4,611)
$51,991
$51,991
Reclassification of shares previously subject to redemption
16,921,700
165,188
165,188
165,188
Redeemed shares
(1,916,511)
(19,379)
(19,379)
(19,379)
Shares issued to acquire NPS
25,077,277
255,537
255,537
255,537
Shares issued to acquire GES
28,346,229
288,848
288,848
288,848
Shares issued to related party for loan fee and transaction costs
266,809
2,719
|
2,719
2,719
Shares issued in secondary offering
4,829,375
48,294
48,294
48,294
Shares issued for IPO underwriting fees
307,465
3,737
3,737
3,737
Shares issued through Restricted Stock Units
331
331
331
Business combination non-controlling interest
(951)
(951)
Non - controlling interest
-
3,042
3,042
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest during the period
994
994
(994)
-
Net income (loss) through September 30, 2018
12,362
12,362
(172)
12,190
Balances at September 30, 2018
85,562,769
$801,546
-
$331
-
$8,745
$810,622
$925
$811,547
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS)
Period from June 7 to September 30, 2018
Period from January 1 to June 6, 2018
Period from January 1 to September 30, 2017
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$12,190
$6,736
$20,939
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
24,155
17,284
28,389
Shares issued for transaction costs
2,175
(Loss) on disposal of assets, net
(684)
-
(216)
Accrued interest
8,001
3,350
2,139
Deferred tax (asset)
948
Bad Debt Expense
629
2,402
949
Other operating activities, net
603
1,442
506
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
10,178
(15)
(10,757)
(Increase) in inventories
(2,297)
(2,080)
(5,911)
(Increase) in prepaid expenses
(2,943)
(759)
(2,153)
(Increase) in other current assets
(21,866)
(16,257)
(1,588)
Decrease (increase) in other long term assets
312
(544)
-
Increase (decrease) accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(14,629)
7,335
12,556
Increase in other current liabilities
(2,341)
1,932
3,264
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,431
20,826
48,117
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from the Company's Trust Account
231,782
-
-
Capital expenditures
(16,169)
(9,861)
(36,030)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(285,081)
(1,098)
(625)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
4,432
288
Other investing activities
330
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(64,706)
(10,959)
(36,367)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Redemption of ordinary shares
(19,380)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
48,294
-
-
Proceeds from borrowings
100,000
47,063
-
Payment of deferred underwriting fees
(5,333)
(164)
(2,885)
Proceeds from lines of credit and other debt
-
-
749
Dividend paid
-
(48,210)
(5,000)
Other financing activities, net
(5,792)
(4,429)
(1,734)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
117,789
(5,740)
(8,870)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
(16)
(40)
Net increase in cash
67,514
4,111
2,840
Cash, beginning of period
46
27,545
25,534
Cash, end of period
$67,560
$31,656
$28,374
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Interest paid
3,724
3,636
4,222
Taxes paid
3,129
345
358
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
The Company uses and presents certain key non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business and trends, measure performance, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. Included in this earnings release are discussions of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA"), as well a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations as the Company's board of directors, management and investors use Adjusted EBITDA to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of changes in capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization and impairment), items that do not impact the ongoing operations (Business Combination transaction expenses and related integration costs) and items outside the control of its management team. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP.
Successor (NESR)
July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018
Net Income (loss)
16,157
Add:
Income Taxes
3,989
Interest Expense, net
6,199
Depreciation and Amortization
17,694
Transaction and Integration Costs
2,434
Total Adjusted EBITDA
46,473
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS), NESR and GES
Combined
June 7, 2018 to September 30, 2018
January 1 To June 6, 2018
YTD January 1 To September 30, 2018
Net Income (loss)
12,191
4,544
16,735
Add:
Income Taxes
2,960
3,705
6,665
Interest Expense, net
8,100
5,097
13,197
Depreciation and Amortization
24,154
26,085
50,238
Transaction and Integration Costs
9,736
15,227
24,963
Total Adjusted EBITDA
57,140
54,658
111,798
Successor (NESR)
Predecessor (NPS), NESR and GES
Combined
June 7, 2018 to June 30, 2018
April 1 To June 6, 2018
April 1 To June 30, 2018
Net Income (loss)
(3,965)
(1,500)
(5,465)
Add:
Income Taxes
(1,029)
1,804
775
Interest Expense, net
1,900
1,370
3,270
Depreciation and Amortization
6,460
10,338
16,798
Transaction and Integration Costs
7,832
11,047
18,879
Total Adjusted EBITDA
11,198
23,059
34,257
