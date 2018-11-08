=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Vienna, Austria/Odry, Czech Republic - After the recent completion of another expansion stage at the Czech Semperflex location of Optimit in Odry, the Semperit Group now has one of the largest production plants worldwide for industrial and hydraulic hoses. With an investment volume of EUR 27 million, the production capacity was increased to 100 million metres of high-quality hoses, which are used in the construction and transport industries, in mines as well as in various agricultural machines. "Odry is not only a model factory within the whole Group, but also an example of how we purposefully and continuously strengthen our competitiveness in a dynamically growing market. Due to the strong demand for our hydraulic hoses we have always been able to start the next expansion step immediately after putting an expansion stage into operation since the multi-step investment programme was started in 2015", underlines Martin Füllenbach, Chairman of the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding. In addition, Füllenbach has identified further expansion potential in the Odry factory for the coming years. Since Semperit took over the Czech competitor Optimit at the location in Odry 20 years ago and has since continuously expanded and modernised it, revenue has increased sixfold while production capacity has quintupled. Today, the factory in Odry has around 900 employees and a capacity of approximately 100 million metres; this is equivalent to roughly twice the length of the Earth's equator. In the last two decades, Semperit has invested a total of EUR 150 million in this location. In its Semperflex segment, with around 23% of the Group's total revenue, Semperit produces hydraulic and industrial hoses not only in the Czech Republic, but also at locations in Austria, Italy, China, and Thailand. Through continuously expanding capacity and focusing on highest quality standards, Semperit has become number 3 worldwide for hydraulic hoses and even number 2 for industrial hoses in Europe. Customers include for example Palfinger (Austria), Kärcher (Germany) and Haberkorn (Austria). Photo Download: New hydraulic hose production hall Odry 2018 [https:// semperitgroup.picturepark.com/Go/fkn0bive] Further inquiry note: Monika Riedel Director Group Communications & Sustainability +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2018 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)