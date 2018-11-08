

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) on Thursday anticipates achieving the high end of its previous fiscal 2018 earnings guidance range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share, excluding impacts associated with the pending merger with Vectren.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The guidance range assumes ownership of 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream and includes the amortization of CenterPoint Energy's basis differential in Enable Midstream and effective tax rates.



Further, CenterPoint Energy said the remaining approvals required for its pending merger with Vectren are on schedule, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX