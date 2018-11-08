Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Alliance Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn announced new van production for manufacturing facilities in Maubeuge and Sandouville, France. Maubeuge serves as Renault's small van center of excellence and Sandouville is the production center for the Renault Trafic van.By the end of the strategic plan, Alliance 2022, the Alliance aims to double annual synergies to EUR10 billion. To help achieve this target, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will accelerate collaboration on common platforms and common production facilities.In the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Alliance Chairman & CEO Carlos Ghosn announced these new investments in France. They toured the plant and met with employees and also visited the plant's advanced training center."Groupe Renault's global van expertise is driving synergies across the Alliance to benefit all our customers. The Maubeuge and Sandouville plants provided the most attractive solution thanks to their competitiveness and ability to leverage Alliance common platforms. This year, Groupe Renault has announced a total investment in France of EUR1.4 billion to support two pillars of growth: pure electric and light commercial vehicles," said Carlos Ghosn.The Maubeuge plant, which ranks among the most efficient plants in France, will serve as the manufacturing hub for the next-generation Renault Kangoo family, which includes electric versions. Groupe Renault is investing EUR450 million for Kangoo production over five years. In 2019, 200 workers will be hired in order to support the van expansion.The Nissan NV250, a new small van based on the current Renault Kangoo platform, also will be produced at Maubeuge, beginning in mid-2019.Furthermore, as stated in their recent joint press conference in Paris, the Alliance and Daimler are reaffirming their partnership. Renault currently produces the Mercedes Citan van at the Maubeuge plant.Mitsubishi Motors also will benefit from Renault's van expertise, with the announcement that it will source a vehicle on the same platform as the Renault Trafic, built in Renault's Sandouville plant, for markets in Australia and New Zealand.About Renault Maubeuge PlantThe Maubeuge plant has been a driving force in France's automotive manufacturing for almost 50 years and currently employs more than 2,200 workers. With expertise in small light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles, it currently serves as the production source for Renault Kangoo, Kangoo ZE, and Mercedes Citan. Over 60% of the production is exported to 33 countries. The plant is Renault's most efficient site in France and serves as a benchmark in modernization through the Industrial 4.0 initiative. In 2017, more than 130,000 Kangoo vehicles were sold throughout the world, with Kangoo ZE leading electric van sales in Europe. Our workforce in Maubeuge spent over 27,000 hours in training in 2017, approximately 20 hours per employee. Maubeuge has developed a strong apprenticeship program in conjunction with local schools focused on integrating youth into the workforce.About Renault Sandouville PlantThe Renault Sandouville plant, a key industrial player in Seine-Maritime (France), employs nearly 2,000 workers. The site is dedicated to the production of the Renault Trafic light commercial vehicle and similar versions for Fiat and Nissan. 70% of the Sandouville plant's production is destined for export. In 2017, more than 104,000 Trafic vehicles were sold worldwide.About the AllianceGroupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.