

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $771 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $875 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $870 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $8.37 billion from $8.14 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $870 Mln. vs. $813 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $8.37 Bln vs. $8.14 Bln last year.



