

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $13.35 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $23.04 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gannett Co. reported adjusted earnings of $23.33 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $711.71 million from $744.27 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.33 Mln. vs. $18.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q3): $711.71 Mln vs. $744.27 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.90-2.94 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX