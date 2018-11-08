

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $117 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.0% to $2.59 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $2.59 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



