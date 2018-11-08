ILIFE Celebrates AliExpress 11.11 Festival with Deals of up to 51% off

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, a user-driven innovation company specializing in robotic cleaning technology, is offering a variety of amazing deals on its signature lineups to celebrate AliExpress 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. ILIFE customers will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 51% on the V series vacuum/mopping robots, V7s Plus, V5s Pro; the A series carpet cleaning specialist robots, A8 and A7; and the newest floor wash robot W400. These products are invaluable to any family or individual looking for a hassle-free way to keep their home clean.

The promotion will officially commence on the 11th of November (PST), and continue till the 12th of November (PST). Pre-orders are now available on ILIFE's Official Store and Spain Store on AliExpress.com, where customers can find early-bird special offers.

Limited Time Deal Details:

Product Promotional Price Discount V7s Plus $169.99 49% off V5s Pro $151.71 41% off A7 $239.99 40% off A6 $196.00 51% off V3s Pro $119.99 40% off W400 $249.99 30% off

High-Performance Vacuuming and Mopping Robot -- V7s Plus: Dirt and dust are easily extracted by its combo of brushes and suction and then thrown into the dustbin, and stains are effectively removed by the microfiber mop cloth. Additional, with a high capacity battery, V7s Plus can effectively clean multiple rooms and large spaces.

Dirt and dust are easily extracted by its combo of brushes and suction and then thrown into the dustbin, and stains are effectively removed by the microfiber mop cloth. Additional, with a high capacity battery, V7s Plus can effectively clean multiple rooms and large spaces. Best Seller 2-in-1 Robot -- V5s Pro: With powerful suction and wet mopping, V5s Pro allows easy hair, dust and debris pickup and tackles grime and dirt on the hard floor. It has four cleaning modes: Edge, Spot, Auto and Schedule, which can satisfy all cleaning needs

More Serious than it Looks -- A7: With the exceptional CyclonePower Cleaning System, A7 can perform high-efficiency cleaning and tackle complex tasks to offer practical home cleaning solutions. A7 can be activated through a multifunctional App, remote control or the button on the body to meet the needs of different family members.

With the exceptional CyclonePower Cleaning System, A7 can perform high-efficiency cleaning and tackle complex tasks to offer practical home cleaning solutions. A7 can be activated through a multifunctional App, remote control or the button on the body to meet the needs of different family members. 1st Generation "Harsh" Floor Wash Robot -- W400: Cleaning more thoroughly than mopping robots, ILIFE W400 washes the floor repeatedly and thoroughly in 4 steps: moistening stains, scrubbing the floor, suctioning waste water and scraping residues off the floor. W400 can easily tackle "thick" household stains including sauce, paint and footprints, and scrapes away water from the kitchen and bathroom floors to avoid slippery floors.

Additionally, ILIFE is collaborating with DEKO to provide even more discounts. DEKO GCD12DU3 12V MAX 3/8-Inch cordless drill and the DEKO LL5 series 4V1H1D self-leveling laser will also be part of this promotion. To purchase ILIFE or DEKO products on the discounted AliExpress 11.11 Global Shopping Festival , please visit: https://www.aliexpress.com/store/2792173'spm=2114.11010108.1000002.18.78fb649bJBTspv

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. Having successfully penetrated the global market, ILIFE's sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality and cost-effective robot vacuums to the consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.iliferobot.com



