Tacton Recognized by Gartner in Its Latest Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites

STOCKHOLM, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tacton, a global leader in CPQ solutions for the manufacturing industry, has been included in Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant for CPQ. Tacton focuses exclusively on manufacturing, and its placement in the Magic Quadrant reflects the company's completeness of vision and ability to execute.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781766/Tacton_Logo.jpg )



Utilized by some of the world's leading manufacturers, Tacton's technology enables company-wide digital transformation leading to increased sales, more efficient operations, and more satisfied manufacturing customers. Tacton's primary offer is a cloud-based Configure Price Quote solution that makes it dramatically simpler for manufacturers to design, configure, and sell complex products. Tacton CPQ features CAD automation, 3D visualization, Augmented Reality, and is now also integrated with Salesforce CRM.

"We are very pleased that Tacton has been recognized by Gartner in their latest Magic Quadrant for CPQ," says Frederic Laziou, CEO of Tacton Systems. "Tacton has long been committed to supporting the world's leading manufacturers. With offices in the USA and Japan, in addition to our European locations, we are rapidly becoming a truly global company."

"Tacton believes its placement in the Niche Players quadrant reflects our focus and track record within the manufacturing sector, and we're proud to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant," says Marc Herling, VP of Business Development at Tacton Systems. "CPQ is not a 'one size fits all' business. If you are a manufacturing company, you need to look to vendors that have experience and a deep understanding of your industry. With customers expecting more and more individualized products, your CPQ solution needs to be up to the task. Equally essential is finding a configurator that can handle the full complexity of your product range."

https://www.tacton.com/cpq-blog/4-key-things-to-keep-in-mind-for-your-cpq-selection/

Source:

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites" published 5 November 2018 by Christina Klock, Mark Lewis and Melissa Hilbert.

About Tacton Systems

Tacton's manufacturing software solutions connect customer with product and factory for smarter business. By putting customers at the heart of the process, we focus on their needs, enabling better sales and more efficient operations. Drawing upon 20 years of AI research, our constraints based configurator goes beyond CPQ, transforming the way you do business - letting your customers build relationships with their clients, not just products. With global manufacturing expertise, we work with partners such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional regional headquarters in Chicago, USA, Karlsruhe, Germany, Warsaw, Poland and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at http://www.tacton.com .

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Frederic Laziou

CEO Tacton Systems

Email: frederic.laziou@tacton.com

Tel: +46-709-56-43-12