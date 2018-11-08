Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2018) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) has engaged the services of a leading expert in gold and nanotechnology to help develop its business proposition in Europe.







UK-based consultant Trevor Keel has a degree in chemistry from the University of Kent, a PhD in nanotechnology from the University of Nottingham and a master's degree in management from University College London.

His previous roles have included principal chemist at GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, and head of technology for the World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry.

Dr Keel will provide business development services to Sona Nanotech Inc. in the UK and Europe, using his wide network of contacts to develop new business opportunities, collaborations and projects in the lateral flow market utilizing Sona's range of unique gold nanorods.

Darren Rowles, Sona's CEO and president, said: "We are privileged to have secured the services of Trevor Keel, who is a well-known and respected figure in the fields of gold and nanotechnology.

"Trevor's technical knowledge across the chemical and healthcare sectors is unrivalled, and this, combined with his experience of developing strategic relationships at the highest level, will be invaluable as we look to grow our business in the highly competitive markets of the UK, Europe and beyond."

Trevor Keel said: "I am delighted to be working with such an ambitious, dynamic and innovative company. I have followed Sona Nanotech's recent growth and breakthroughs with keen interest, and it is clear to see that this is a company with an exciting future in the lateral flow sector. Sona's gold nanorod technology is truly unique in this market, and I know that there will be huge interest in its products and services from many European-based companies. I can't wait to get started."

Dr Keel's first overseas trip for Sona will be to represent the company at MEDICA, the world's leading trade fair for the medical industry, in Dusseldorf, Germany next week.

Anyone wishing to discuss Sona's products and services at MEDICA can contact Darren Rowles on (902) 442-7192.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech Inc. is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed two proprietary methods for the manufacture of rod-shaped gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technology for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market.

Sona's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, pending the approval of various regulatory boards including Health Canada and the FDA.

Sona is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange existing under the laws of Nova Scotia, with its operations in Nova Scotia.

