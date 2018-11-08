Nonprofits Save on ID Cards with InstantCard Nonprofit Discount

Hundreds Cut Costs, Streamline Employee ID Card Ordering

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / Nonprofits can't afford to waste a cent. A dollar wasted is one less dollar for their mission.

Nonprofits can save money and staff time on photo ID cards for staff, members and volunteers. A leading provider of employee ID cards online, InstantCard offers a special discount to all bona fide nonprofits.

"We know how important it is for nonprofits to get the most bang for their buck," says president David Finkelstein.

Since its founding in 2007, InstantCard has served hundreds of nonprofits of all sizes and all types. Its nonprofit clients include diverse human services organizations, schools, churches, and colleges.

ID cards can be simple or incorporate advanced features such as RFID to allow access to secure facilities and barcodes that let supervisors view employee training credentials on a smartphone.

The cost for nonprofits is with one to 500 employees is $6.30 per card, a savings of almost $1.00, including a QR or bar code and magnetic stripe if desired. Larger nonprofits pay less. Other options, such as holographs and smart chips, are available for a small extra fee.

More information about the InstantCard nonprofit program is available at https://tinyurl.com/yd4xc8nv or by calling 888-980-6179.

A widely published expert on identity management, Finkelstein has a written an informative article, "How Nonprofit Organizations Can Implement a Professional Photo ID card Policy."

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. It offers free template design, easy online ordering and same-day shipping. InstantCard has a five-star "excellent" rating on Trustpilot. References from nonprofits of all types are available. Web: https://instantcard.net. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo14Qcnu_0.

Nonprofit volunteer photo ID with QR code

Media contacts:

Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705, Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: InstantCard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527391/Nonprofits-Save-on-ID-Cards-with-InstantCard-Nonprofit-Discount