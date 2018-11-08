

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a tumultuous post-election news conference that witnessed a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and reporters, the White House suspended the press credentials of a CNN journalist terming his behavior as 'disgusting and outrageous.'



In the press conference Wednesday, CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta engaged in a heated argument with the President, who called him 'rude and terrible.'



During a question-and-answer session, Acosta tried to ask a third question after challenging Trump's use of the word 'invasion' to describe a US-bound migrant caravan, and an anti-immigration advert that was widely seen as racist.



Trump, who had already been visibly irritated by the hard questions, was asked about the Russia investigation into alleged interference in the US presidential campaign.



Trump told Acosta repeatedly 'that's enough' and 'put down the mic'.



Trump walked away from the podium and returned to say: 'CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person.'



'The way you treat (White House Spokesperson) Sarah Huckerbee is horrible,' according to him.



During his nearly one-and-a-half-hour interaction with the correspondents, he sometimes refused to take questions from reporters, who, he said, were very hostile. 'It is such a hostile media. It's so sad,' Trump said.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said later, 'As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice'.



'President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,' she said on Twitter.



Acosta posted a tweet saying he was stopped by the Secret Service from entering White House grounds.



In a statement issued after the incident, CNN said the decision is a threat to democracy. 'This President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American,' said the news channel.



