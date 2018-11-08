

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $315.01 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $276.07 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.27 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $315.01 Mln. vs. $276.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.80 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.95



