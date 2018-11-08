sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,98 Euro		+0,85
+1,18 %
WKN: 853915 ISIN: US7234841010 Ticker-Symbol: PWC 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,90
75,21
15:30
74,91
75,19
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION72,98+1,18 %