RIMES Technologies, the leading managed data and RegTech services provider, has won two categories at the prestigious WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards, which took place on November 2 in London: 'Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side' and 'Best Implementation for a Buy-Side Firm (Data and Operations)'.

The 'Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side' award is presented to organizations with a proven ability to integrate with other systems and provide high-quality data and other functional services. 2018 marks the twelfth year in a row RIMES has won this. Meanwhile, the 'Best Implementation for a Buy-Side Firm' award recognizes stand-out excellence in project execution. This award reflects RIMES' focus on delivering bespoke implementation services to solve the unique data management challenges of individual firms.

Alessandro Ferrari, EVP Global Marketing at RIMES commented: "We are delighted with our pair of wins at this year's Buy-Side Technology Awards. Winning these categories shows that we are at the top of our game and meeting clients' expectations in what is a complex data management environment."

Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology, commented: "In a fast-changing data environment, RIMES has provided strong technology leadership and high levels of support for its clients. It is a deserving winner of these categories especially the best data provider to the buy side category, which it has won for the 12th straight year and we offer it our warmest congratulations."

These new wins bring RIMES' 2018 award tally to a total of six. In May, RIMES won the 'Best Managed Service for Reference Data' category at the Inside Market and Reference Data Awards. Preceding this win, RIMES scooped the overall 'Best Market Data Provider' category at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards. RIMES has also won two awards for its RegFocus BMR Control solution, the world's first benchmark inventory management, enrichment and control platform: the RegTech Awards 'Best Benchmark Regulations Vendor Solution' category and the 'Best Cutting-Edge Solution' category at the 2018 FTF News Financial Technology Innovation Awards.

About RIMES

RIMES is a specialist firm that truly understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 350 investment managers, pension funds, hedge funds, wealth managers, private banks, custodian banks and insurance companies in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

