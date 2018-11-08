GEP Wins Future of Sourcing Award at SIG Annual Conference

-- GEP shortlisted for FUTURE OF SOURCING Awards in two categories: Sourcing and Managed Services / Outsourcing

-- Named winner for its work on global procurement transformation with multinational CPG giant

CLARK, New Jersey, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that SIG (Sourcing Industry Group) named GEP a winner at the Future of Sourcing Awards for Innovations in Outsourcing at its annual Fall Global Executive Summit, held recently in Rancho Mirage, California.

GEP received the award based on the results of an ambitious and very successful global procurement transformation engagement with a well-known, multinational CPG giant.

GEP provides comprehensive, end-to-end procurement and supply chain solutions, including strategic consulting, specialized managed services and its award-winning software - the market-leading, unified digital procurement platform SMART by GEP.

While GEP is typically ranked a top provider in each of its three business lines, digital business transformation is the company's "sweet spot," bringing all its key competencies to bear in seamlessly integrated, results-driven programs.

Long recognized as a thought leader in the procurement and supply chain space, GEP routinely receives high marks from analysts on its innovative and very effective use of digital technologies in operations and services delivery.

For fresh thinking on all aspects of procurement and supply chain management today, visit the GEP Knowledge Bank at www.gep.com/knowledge-bank, where you can access whitepapers, webinars, market news and analysis, blogs and research reports on a full spectrum of strategic, operational and digital challenges and opportunities.

All SIG award winners, including teams from GEP, shared their approaches, methodologies and results in podcasts prior to the awards as well as in 15-minute "Awards Talks" at the summit. You can listen to them here: The Sourcing Industry Landscape. And you can learn more about SIG's Future of Sourcing Awards at www.futureofsourcingawards.com.

About SIG

SIG (Sourcing Industry Group), based in Fernandina Beach, Fla., is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them.

SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing "next" practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG Resource Center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment.

Learn more about SIG here: http://sig.org/.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate

people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS, SIG and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

